TGardaí in Galway are currently investigating the equipment of the Branar drama company which went missing from Galway Airport in Carnmore during the intensive locking.

It is understood that the equipment used for the Galway 2020 major Irish language production was stolen Language Stream from the airport sometime between 16 April and 3 July, when the Gardaí were notified of the missing equipment.

The story of the Irish language told by the Branar people in Language Stream which was being shown at the old Galway Airport terminal in March before the crown virus ended the show.

A test center for the driving crown virus was set up at the airport at the end of March and there were strict restrictions on entry and exit.

Gardaí were alerted to the missing equipment when Branar returned to the scene earlier this month. It is understood that the missing equipment is of high value and some of it was rented by the Branar company.

A statement provided by the Gardaí to Tuairisc.ie stated that they are investigating an theft incident at Galway Airport which is understood to have taken place between 16 April and 3 July.

The stolen material was said to contain "projectors and multimedia equipment".

Gardaí are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact to the station in Galway at 091- 538000.