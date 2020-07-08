Garda work "harder" since restrictions eased

A survey conducted by the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors shows that most members believe that their work has become more difficult since social restrictions associated with Covid-19 have been eased.

Members feel that their welfare and health are not a priority for Garda management, particularly in relation to testing and personal protective equipment.

Antoinette Cunningham of the Association stated that new guidelines must be given to Gardaí, provided with appropriate training and introduced new legislation to address the challenges posed by Covid-19.

The members of the Society have indicated that they wish to be allowed to use saliva protective hoods at all times despite restricted restrictions.

Over 1,100 sergeants and inspectors participated in the survey conducted mid-last month after the Government eased some social restrictions.