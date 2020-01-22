Garda tells inquest Valdez’s killer ‘looked like man possessed’

The garda who shot dead the man who killed 24-year-old Jastine Valdez has told an inquest that Mark Hennessy had “looked like a man possessed” as he sat inside a car at Cherrywood Business Park in Dublin.

In a deposition read to the jury, Garda A said he had ‘feared the worst’ during the search for the Filipino student.

He had not been on official duty on the day Hennessy was killed, but was catching up on paperwork and had told colleagues he would be available if needed to assist with the search for Ms Valdez.

Garda A said he had serious concerns for the safety of the 24-year-old, and had been involved in the initial search for her.

He said he had extensive local knowledge of the area, so when a call came in for urgent assistance at Cherrywood he drove to the business park to help.

Garda A said he and two other gardaí were at the scene when Mark Hennessy’s car was discovered, and he “recalled thinking that Jastine Valdez was still alive”.

He said it had been suggested that there had been two people in the black Nissan Qashqai.

The garda said the window of the car was rolled down and he could see that Hennessy “looked uneasy and agitated”.

He said he believed Ms Valdez was also in the car and in imminent danger. He saw that the suspect was holding a Stanley knife and had two inches of the blade exposed.

Garda A said he had shouted at Mark Hennessy that he was armed and demanded that he drop the knife several times.

He said he also shouted to his two garda colleagues that the suspect was going to slash Ms Valdez’s throat. He asked the gardai to open the vehicle but they were unable to.

Garda A said Hennessy was “non-compliant with all demands and directions” so he withdrew his firearm and discharged a single round into the car “to try to stop him”.

Jastine Valdez was abducted and killed in May 2018

He told the inquest that his actions had been proportionate as he firmly believed Ms Valdez was in the car and at imminent risk of death.

He said there was nothing else he could have done in “such a dangerous situation”.

After he was shot, Mark Hennessy’s body slumped in his seat. Garda A said he was very badly injured with blood around his mouth.

After assessing that the suspect was of no further threat, the garda searched the car for Ms Valdez, and could not believe when she could not be found.

Hennessy abducted and killed the student, from Enniskerry in Co Wicklow, on 19 May 2018.

Read more:

Inquest told how garda shot Jastine Valdez’s killer

Garda who shot Jastine Valdez’s killer won’t face charges

Disappearance of Jastine Valdez

Yesterday, the inquest into his death was told that Mark Hennessy had taken his hands from the steering wheel and shrugged his shoulders before he was shot by a man identified as Garda A.

Two unmarked garda cars had been carrying out searches in the area as part of the search for Ms Valdez.

They were directed to the car park at Cherrywood after a member of the public recognised Hennessy’s registration plate following a garda appeal for information.

A uniformed garda told the inquest about discovering the suspect inside a car in the industrial estate shortly after eight o’clock in the evening.

He said he had shouted at the driver of the car, who did not respond, before attempting to open the door of the vehicle.

Garda C said he then kicked the car in an effort to gain access to it, after he saw the suspect cutting his wrist with a knife.

A few seconds later Garda C heard a shot being fired, and Mark Hennessy slumped over inside the car.

The inquest also heard evidence that three members of the Civil Defence had watched the events from their truck. They had blocked off the entrance to the car park after the suspect drove in.

One of the volunteers, James Magee, said it appeared that Hennessy had reached down into the passenger footwell to retrieve something.

Mr Magee then saw a garda raise a gun and shoot the suspect through the window of his car.

The gardaí who were present when Mark Hennessy was shot are not being named for operational reasons, and are instead being identified by letters.

http://www.rte.ie/news/dublin/2020/0122/1110107-hennessy-inquest/