A detective in An Garda Síochána was killed at his death in Castlerea in Co. Roscommon late last night. The Gardaí are conducting a murder investigation into his death.

The shooting incident happened near Castlerea Garda station shortly before midnight.

It is understood the Garda was on patrol alone in the town and got out of his car to talk to someone in the street.

Another person appeared to have removed the Garda’s gun and fired several bullets.

The ambulance was treated by ambulances at the time but died a short time later.

A man over 40 years has been arrested and questioned about the incident.

The Garda was from Co Mayo.

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to the Garda killed and has extended his condolences to his family and colleagues.

The President said that the Gardaí play a vital role in the community and that the killing has a detrimental effect on society as a whole.