Gardaí will be campaigning this bank holiday weekend in a bid to stop people traveling outside the 5 kilometers allowed under their limits set to tackle Covid 19.

Gardai say checkpoints will be in place and people are probably heading to beaches due to the weather conditions promised.

The number of cases and the number of people dying from Covid-19 are falling daily. Last Monday it was announced that no one had died as a result of Covid 19 in the State and yesterday it was the case north.

This weekend will be the first bank holiday weekend since the Government's plan to reopen the country began on a phased basis. The Health Service Executive has today said that progress has been made in spreading the virus, although it is advising people to adhere to the social segregation limits.

The next few days are going to be fine weather and with the reopening of public parks and beaches it will be difficult to keep people apart

Restrictions on social separation of two meters and travel restrictions will apply for another fortnight to our knowledge. There is always the danger that if the public do not comply with the restrictions, figures will start to rise again.

Due to the falling number of cases, there is talk that the Government could accelerate the easing of restrictions, reducing the two meters to one meter but it will not happen before we have the fine weather this weekend .