"Gambling is the heroine of the 21st century": this is how online gambling has conquered Spain

The Real Sociedad, the only club in the League without a bookmaker as a sponsor, asked its members in a non-binding way if it should accept this type of sponsorship: it swept away the "no"

Different members of the club, as well as spokespersons for the group of supporters clubs, have declined our request to participate in this report, in some cases arguing that the board is still divided in this situation and prefer "not to take a false step."

Without a tape recorder or camera in front, and under the condition that their names are not made public, some of these supporters admit to having voted for the winning option and expect the club to act accordingly.

"We do not want the game to continue normalizing, we have reached levels where the game is lived with great aggressiveness to attract new players, where very young kids see it as a way to have fun and earn money, and that ends in gambling ”Explains one of them with a speech highly similar to the rest.

Do sponsorships of sports stars normalize the game? Bayta Diaz, an expert gambling psychologist with fifteen years of experience at the APAL foundation, considers that yes:

"Advertising works to normalize, so that something becomes universal … It is the objective. If they also use reference figures who are heroes for kids, such as soccer or tennis players, or social references, such as actors or characters from the heart , which are also a reference for another type of population … It is like when an actor advertises a colony, he tries to transfer his aura of success to whoever buys it. With the game it is the same, only that the colony is not addictive, the game is. It is a product that hooks and ends up causing problems, and so we are seeing it, there is an increase in cases (of gambling) brutal ".

It is something similar to what the advertiser thinks Chiqui Palomares: "Advertising is also part of society and is a medium that shapes their opinion. If in car ads you say that the speed is good, people tend to see it as something positive", something that may also end up happening with game operators.

Chiqui does not believe that society has a negative perception of this type of business. "We are in a world where there is no bad. It was 'Victoria', owned by the British William Hill and the Spanish Codere, specialized until then in prize machines. It was located next to Canoe bingo, in the center of the capital Spanish It was the prelude to everything that has been arriving in the subsequent decade that continues until today.

"That was a lot of fun," he says. Angel Calderón, Director of Operations in Europe of Codere, one of the main gaming operators. "We wondered if the people who normally played pool would come to our premises to gamble. The betting industry here was very new, nobody really knew how that worked. The first bet someone made there was for the final of the Copa del Rey Valencia-Getafe. From there the evolution has been mainly towards more and more different types of bets, because at the beginning it was the winner or the tie and little else. And not only pre-match bets, but during the match. ”

Victoria sportsbook in Madrid, before its brand was absorbed by Codere in 2011.

That boom of live bets, which are played during a match, such as who will score the next goal, how many corners will be whistled in the second half or with what result the break will be reached, are part of the explanation of how the bets have been transformed .

The games are no longer the destination, the verification for ninety minutes of whether we have won or not. They are a continuous betting process. "Now you can bet at any time and place from your mobile, and you will also always have the place to go to collect, as support or to go and play with your friends," says Ángel.

This same spokesperson confirms that the average age of the player has been decreasing: "In the beginning, our client was the one who was already in the gaming rooms, between 40 and 45 years old. A decade later, the profile has already dropped to between 25 and 35 years old."

From the web to the app through the 2011 law

Online gaming came to Spain in the 2000s, with online betting houses and casinos gaining popularity year after year and with the turning point of the Gambling Regulation Law of 2011, which came in response to these new new operators that completely changed the way of playing.

Marketing spending, net margin of online gaming, number of players … All the indicators of the game are on the rise

Until then, these operators taxed the income obtained in Spain in countries such as Malta or Luxembourg, where they had obtained licenses because they were nations that regulated this activity early. The Spanish government of Zapatero made this reform so that any gambling and sports betting company operating in Spain would also have to pay taxes in Spain, and comply with its legislation. They went from .com domains to .es.

That reform ended up regulating a booming business for which the previous legislation was not prepared. And with her the definitive outbreak of the business arrived, who abandoned uncertainty and even made the leap from online to the physical establishment, increasing year after year the number of Spanish players – counting those of games of chance and betting, but not those of ONCE or State Lotteries and Gambling. The data begins in 2013 as it is the first full year since the law came into force and its subsequent extension.

This boom is not understood without very strong marketing investments, which practically tripled between 2013 and 2018: they went from 112 to 329 million euros, an increase in proportion to the amount of advertising of different types that we see from these companies. The 2019 figures all The average age of the usual gambling player has dropped from 40-45 years to an average of 25-35. The youngest (18-35 years) are the ones that grow the most in the annual player statistics.

Conquering the working class neighborhoods

In recent years, the perception has been installed that these establishments have a higher prevalence in low-income neighborhoods and districts, while high-income ones are barely experiencing this boom of openings.

The Madrid one is the only Spanish city council with an open data portal sufficiently complete and coded to be able to corroborate it, and in its case, the perception is fulfilled: neighborhoods with lower income levels, such as Usera -4,992 inhabitants per betting house-, Tetuán -4,660- or Carabanchel -6,595- have a much higher density of gaming rooms per inhabitant than those with higher incomes, such as Fuencarral – El Pardo -21,705-, Hortaleza -25,780- or Retiro -16,931-.

Despite the fact that the number of game rooms, number of players and amounts played has skyrocketed in recent years, the number of employees in this sector has not had the same evolution. In fact, after suffering a fall in the last five years, it once again touched the previous levels, although without even reaching them.

A paradox that is explained simply: gaming, like other sectors, has also undergone a strong digitization, which triggers the margin of online gaming. In addition, the premises that previously only housed a bingo have now been opened to other models, such as roulette or prize machines.

Additionally, traditional casino dealer figures have been minimized in most businesses: In the era of touchscreens and big data, most gamers need no more to play than a light panel with buttons per software.

A paradigm shift that has led the gaming industry – discounted ONCE and State Lotteries and Gambling – to have a turnover in 2017 of more than 21,000 million euros. An amount much higher than that of other industries in Spain such as music, alcohol or tobacco, and almost at the level of what Telefónica, Orange and Vodafone invoice combined.

"The gambler's profile has gone from fifty-something slot machines to twenty-somethings with bets"

"I have seen how the gamblers who come to rehabilitate have gone from being fifty-something slot machines to kids who are not twenty years old, sometimes not eighteen, addicted to sports betting." This phrase is from Julián Mompradé, who knows a lot of gambling: he fell into this addiction during his youth and lived with it until he was 63 years old. Today, ten years later, he is rehabilitated and helps other gamblers to combat their dependence on gambling in the Vida Sin Juego association in Madrid.

Living the whole adulthood as a gambler was something that could be relatively frequent in another era, but not in the 24/7 game, from the palm of our hand and with much greater quantities and cadences.

“Before, the pace at which you could play was limited, it was marked by the times of a slot machine or bingo. Now you can bet practically unlimited money, everything you have, on a single match and lose it in a few minutes ”, explains Bayta.

“When someone starts therapy, they almost never start on pleasure, on their own initiative. 99% are obligated by the family. And they do it because there is a latent economic problem, but outside of money they do not usually consider that they have a problem with the game, "explains Julián. That changes as the sessions progress, and usually the addict ends up acknowledging the problem.

"More and more minors are coming to whom we cannot even attend for legal reasons"

This explains why there are more and more cases of gamblers who are not only younger and younger, but start therapy as addicts when it has been less and less time since they started playing. "Even minors come, who by law cannot play. And we cannot attend to them until they are of legal age. Adolescents are getting more and more, or boys of eighteen, nineteen, twenty years, "says Julián.

He also tells us that they mostly come by engaging in betting or roulette, although there are also cases in which the family takes them for having disbursed very large amounts of money in loot boxes video game with FIFA FUT mode as the protagonist.

Joaquín, the lawyer, tells us about the presence of minors in gambling halls or that they bet directly online. "Of course, their presence is illegal, and it is the duty of every gaming operator to ensure that no minors use their platform." Something that, according to a study by the OCU, is not always carried out: there are many bookmakers that do not ask for their clients' identity cards, either when they enter the premises or when they play.

This has another aspect: Identification is mandatory, even to people who are clearly not minors, to verify if they are on the self-prohibited list, a list in which people who do not want to be allowed to enter this type of premises register voluntarily. A measure often taken when you have problems with the game.

"At 17 I had already spent 70,000 euros; at 22 maybe half a million"

Those two changes in consultations, the rejuvenation of the average gambler and his arrival in therapy in less time than before, symbolize them well. Santiago Caamano, a 25-year-old from A Coruña who started playing at 14 using his mother's identity. "I started with online poker, when I was 17 I had already spent 70,000 euros adding what I put in plus what I had invested from the profits, I ended up losing everything."

From poker he went to roulette, to sports betting, to slot machines, even to horse riding. “I bet on anything, I spent the day obsessed with playing. The first year of university I went to class no more than five days in the entire course. I just wanted to keep playing, "recalls Santiago.

He represents that recent profile of young player, who starts playing as a minor and ends up incurring a huge debt, which is why he ends up confessing his addiction to the family and starting rehabilitation therapy. “For years, I made up college expenses for my family to give me money. Even my grandparents. I played everything, I got to win 13,000 euros in one day, within half an hour I lost them. He could have won a million euros, he would have played them again and he would have lost them. "When we asked him how much the total money lost could amount to, he calculates and answers:" I cannot calculate it well and I think I would rather not know it, but it could easily reach half a million euros. "

"I was expecting a horrible reaction from my family when I told them about the problem, but even though they were very concerned, their response was to say 'don't worry, let's help you'"

The matter exploded when he got into debt for several thousand euros, tried to camouflage it with the director of his bank branch and finally had to face an overdraft without sufficient resources. He had to tell his family. "I was expecting a horrible reaction, and it was not pleasant, there was a lot of concern, but their attitude was helpful, they told me that they would take care of the debt and that I was going to be rehabilitated."

That was at age 22. Three years and two relapses later, Santiago tells his story without filters, without embarrassment. "Now I love to talk about it, it reinforces me and also I want nobody to fall into the same thing as me. I even give talks at institutes ”. He has returned to university and is studying the first course in Psychology. Her aspiration is to end up dedicating herself professionally to treating addictions like her own.

"Imagine that a kid who likes to gamble or play in the casino is now reading your testimony, he thinks that this will not happen to him because he controls the game and it will not become problematic. What would you say?" , we asked Santiago. "I would tell him that I was also that kid, I also believed that he was playing without any problem, that he knew how to stop on time. It is what we all believe. But it is not like that, the game catches you without you noticing. I am not saying that everyone who plays is a gambler, but the only way to get this disease is to start playing. "

Sports betting, the game that dominated the last phase of Santiago as a player, is the modality that has grown the most in recent years in people with a clinical picture of gambling addiction. Slot machines are still the queens in this regard, but the stakes have grown strongly especially in the younger population that ends up developing a problem with gambling.

This step from slot machines to betting is also understood with what Bayta and Julián explained about the decrease in latency in players who present a clinical picture of gambling addiction: with betting it is easier to lose money. serious financial problems, the usual trigger for a move to rehabilitation therapy.

Voices against the game

Despite the dramatic nature of the Santiago case, Bayta explains that it is not necessary to reach the diagnosed pathological gambling to consider that there is a problem with the game. "It's the same as with alcohol: You don't have to be drunk every day at ten in the morning to consider that you have a problem with alcohol. If you are unable to have fun without drinking, or commit recurring excesses when consuming it, such as triggering your aggressiveness or being too uninhibited; or other types of behavior… With the game it is the same: if someone reaches the point of not enjoying sporting events if there are no bets involved, or is unable to not play and be aware of their bets, there may be a problem ”.

Amid this situation, some voices against the game have emerged. Those who cry out for the taking of measures by the administrations that slow down their advance, considering that it is harmful and that, although no one demands its prohibition, there are those who ask for provisions that make it back down.

One of those voices is that of José Manuel Barbé, councilor of the city council of Leganés (Madrid). Leganés is a medium-sized city (188,000 inhabitants), with an income at the level of that of Madrid districts such as Usera or Carabanchel, with a high number of young people on its streets due to the presence of a Carlos III University campus and its team of football in First Division wearing the logo of a bookmaker on his chest. According to him, "a perfect breeding ground for the advancement of the game."

"From my group we took some measures to the plenary session of the City Council, and in principle the response was positive, the majority of groups were in the task of approving them." At some point he was contested arguing that he was trying to end entities like ONCE. "It was not like that. There is no comparison to where the benefits of the ONCE go, which is to help people with visual disabilities, or those of State Lotteries and Gambling, which reach the General State Budgets."

"We do not want gambling to be prohibited, we want measures to be taken such as a minimum distance between schools and game rooms, or that municipal sports facilities and entities cannot be sponsored by this type of company, because they lead to something very toxic and harmful. At the time the same thing happened with brands of alcoholic beverages, which had advertising restrictions, and nothing has happened, sports teams continue and these companies also. "

Along these lines, we have seen some recent measures, such as Telemadrid's veto of gambling operators in their advertisements. The Valencian public television also restricts in its style book the emission of announcements "that can induce gambling".

Another discordant voice is that of Antonio Ortiz, president of the Tetuán and Cuatro Caminos Neighbors Association, a Madrid district with one of the highest densities of gambling halls per inhabitants. From his position he recognizes the satiety and the concern of the neighborhood for the proliferation of these businesses.

“In this same neighborhood, in the 1980s, we saw a generation destroyed by heroin, which at first was thought to be like taking cubalibres and then it was devastating. We saw dead, we were affected for life, we saw more crime. Now we are seeing something similar, betting is the heroine of the 21st century, it is less obvious to the eye but we also believe that it can be very harmful. We don't want this to happen again. "

A morning walk with him through the neighborhood helps us understand what he means. Aside from that great proliferation, we see something revealing: three kids with all the appearance of minors leave a school and, on the same sidewalk, they walk to a betting house where they enter without anyone expelling or asking them to verify your age with the DNI.

“This is the daily bread. Teens and teens here see it as normal and fun, but this can't be normal. We are cultivating a generation of gamblers, the least we ask is that they prohibit gambling houses from being opened a minimum distance from schools. What less ”.

Santiago and Bayta also speak to us about minors. Both receive calls from institutes to give prevention talks against gambling. "The teachers tell me that it is normalized among the kids to talk about match quotas, what bet they made over the weekend," says Santiago. "They call us from institutes, and in the institutes there are minors. They ask us to give prevention talks because they are not taking place."

The request of the association chaired by Antonio, which has called several demonstrations around it, is not an isolated case. The Valencian Community has ensured that it is working on measures such as marking distances between 250 and 4,000 meters from schools to playing halls, depending on the type of room. Extremadura has already approved a similar measure, with a minimum separation of 300 meters, although without retroactive character.

In Tetouan, demonstrations and rallies have taken place in recent months for this purpose. At the moment, without success. For Bayta, the request from this neighborhood group is in line with what long-term studies on gambling reveal. "If everything continues as it is today, with this impunity, in ten or fifteen years we can see a generation that has low self-esteem as a result of a problem with gambling. Also that he has had financial problems, such as credits that may take years to pay; or even legal if they have had problems in their jobs derived from gambling ”.

The measures proposed by the new Ministry of Consumption are much softer than those proposed in its electoral campaign

The Government of Spain chaired by Pedro Sánchez promised in his electoral campaign to combat the progress of the game. United Podemos, part of the coalition government, promised in its electoral program "to end online and online betting houses" for being a phenomenon "closer to predation than entertainment." Alberto Garzón, a member of this party and the new Minister of Consumer Affairs, backed down notably when announcing his first measures regarding gambling: the minister, who even branded the gambling boom as "a public health problem", plans to limit welcome bonuses to a maximum of 100 euros, as well as allowing the advertising of gaming operators in prime-time matches, starting at 8:00 p.m., as an exception to the general rule that limits it at dawn, between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Other proposed measures revolve around the restriction of advertising language: bookmakers will not be able to use very aggressive ads ("Bet, bet, bet!") Or speak of moral ideals such as "success" in their claims. Nor may they use public figures or famous people, such as the aforementioned Carlos Sobera or José Coronado, to star in their ads. On the other hand, clubs will not be able to use brands from this sector in their name or that of their stadiums, and if one of them sponsors their jersey, their logo may not appear on the club's jerseys sold in children's sizes.

All these measures, in any case, affect online bookmakers, since the physical ones are the responsibility of the Autonomous Communities. From Consumption, it has been argued that "regulation must progress gradually" to excuse the distance between the urgent and dramatic speech of the electoral campaign and the first proposed measures.

The psychologist has a final question: Why do the awareness campaigns against alcohol, tobacco or drugs come from the Ministry of Health, but not against gambling? These campaigns depend on the Directorate for the Regulation of Gambling, which in turn is dependent on the Ministry of Finance, which, after all, collects the taxes that come out of the game. "Then you see campaigns like Responsible Gaming, or Playing Well. If Responsible Gaming is to prevent pathological gambling, a disease recognized by the WHO and the American Psychiatric Association, why isn't Sanidad taking it?"