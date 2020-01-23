Galway’s cultural credentials get stamp of approval

A new stamp to mark Galway’s designation as European Capital of Culture has been released by An Post.

The Galway 2020 stamp will be available all Post Offices in the city and county for the next 12 months.

Another stamp to recognise the designation of Rijeka in Croatia as the other Capital of Culture was also unveiled at an event in Galway.

The ‘N’ or national rate stamps were designed by Steve Simpson.

They feature features and symbols associated with both cities.

http://www.rte.ie/news/connacht/2020/0123/1110353-galway-stamp/