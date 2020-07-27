Today is the first day of the Galway Races but this year due to Covid-19 restrictions the famous Races had to be held without the large crowds in Ballybrit.

The races are generally well worth the money for Galway City and County.

The first race started at 4.10pm in the afternoon.

Racecourse manager Michael Moloney said it was a strange start to the racing festival but he is confident that the high quality racing will keep people at home happy.

The Galway Races are generally estimated to be worth € 60 million to the region and the local economy.

But it is reported that many rooms have been booked by people in galway hotels and people who come every year still travel to the West.