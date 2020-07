Galway 2020 has indicated that there are still 11 people working with the organization and nine of those are working part time.

Galway 2020 Chief Executive Patricia Philbin said they hope to resume events in September.

Galway 2020 expects 30/35 projects to take part in its celebration as European Capital of Culture.

Galway 2020 has applied to the European Commission to maintain its Capital of Culture status until the end of next March due to difficulties encountered this year.