Tuesday, May 19, 2020
GALLERY / 'We are fine, thank you!' – Connemara porters submitting your report …                                                              Sean Mínín                                                      Tuesday, May 19 2020             Conamara's wise runners are safe and happy to be out and about again. Pictures:

By Brian Adam
Máirín and Cóilín Ó Céidigh, Seawater, An Spidéal

Michael Collins, Central Park, An Spidéal, celebrating the relief of deprivation for people over 70 years of age. Michael was known as a hurler for An Spidéal from 1952 to 1967

Jimmy James Little Tuathal and his wife Bríd, enjoying the sun in Tír an Fhia

Writer, poet and singer, Tomás Mac Eoin, at his own door in An Cheathrú Rua

Tom and Barbara Solan, The Mine

Peige Uí Mhocháin, Tír an Fhia

The journalist Ultan Ó Maicín, Oughterard

Cóilín Ó Coisdealbha, Enfield, An Cheathrú Rua

Donncha Ó hEallaithe and his wife, Mary, at sunset in the Cliffs

Brian O'Baoill among the flowers in his garden in Inverin

Bríd and Seán Stiofán Ó Cualáin, An Cheathrú Rua

John Murphy, musician, An Cheathrú Rua

Bríd and Liam Ó hEaghra, An Cheathrú Rua

Mary and Breandán Feiritéar and 'Mánas' in An Cheathrú Rua

Seán Peadar John O'Donnell, An Cheathrú Rua

