Galaxy Z Fold 2 revealed: this will be the ‘next-gen’ of the Samsung folding mobile

By Brian Adam
The first Galaxy Fold It was one of the most anticipated terminals of last year, when the fever for folding screen phones broke out.. Samsung, true to its fame as a pioneer in every field it can, announced and put up for sale a first outline of what this technology might bring us. But after some initial problems, it seems that they have finally found the path.

Proof of this is that it gives all the impression that the Koreans are going to link (temporarily) in some way the launch of these new Galaxy Z Fold (eye to Z, letter of the range) to the Galaxy Note that tomorrow will have a new generation when they officially show up at the Unpacked event they’ve scheduled. It will be there when the dates, prices and other launch data are made public.

For now, it’s time to focus on the last leak made by Evan Blass, who has published on his Twitter profile a message with what appears to be the official images launch of the new terminal, which at first glance already reveals some important changes: the design seems to be the same as last year when it comes to its folding screen, but what happens outside?

New camera and front screen

Was one of the most controversial elements of the first generation of the Galaxy Fold, the screen that had on the front when we have it folded. The one from last year was too small for all the space that Samsung had available to emulate other models in the house, such as the Galaxy Note, etc., and proof of this is that in the 2020 device that component changes. Now, as you can see, the external screen occupies the entire front in such a way that, folded, the device maintains the appearance of the other Samsung range stops, including the camera for selfies with a drop of water effect.

The external camera module will also be different, that seems traced in its forms to what the future Galaxy Note 20 will have, with three sensors. It remains to be seen what resolution they will have and if they will inherit the 50x zoom of the next generation of the Korean phablet, or the 100x of the Galaxy S20 Ultra that arrived last spring. Tomorrow, anyway, we will be attentive to know, not only the exterior that has been revealed today, but also the power of its processor, memory, storage, etc.

