Galaxy Z Flip: a folding that can hypnotize you

With games of light and reflection, it is possible to last hours entertaining with the hypnotic aspect of the new Galaxy Z Flip, the second generation of folding devices by South Korean Samsung, which marks a powerful commitment to pave the way in a category in which design and exclusivity are protagonists.

Not surprisingly, the official presentation of the Flip in Colombia was accompanied by a catwalk with models such as Andrea Serna, Laura Barjum, Laura Echavarría and Sebastián Martínez or the fact that it has a limited edition of ‘portacellular’, designed by Juan Pablo Socarrás.

Beyond its shape, attractive as well as a good folding, the Flip allows to remember the comfort of vertical folding phones, but with substantial improvements in both the browsing experience and photography, with a camera that records 4K videos, which comes paired with the image processing system and artificial intelligence enhancements that Samsung has improved over the years and are characteristic of its high-end phones.

Despite the delicacy of its appearance, the Z Flip is capable of supporting, according to the promise, more than 200,000 folds in its hinge, an improvement that comes after the first Galaxy Fold devices that were introduced in early 2019.

Something that stands out from the folding is that this hinge hides when the device is opened, leaving a smoother feeling in the hands. In this sense, the Flip does show an advance in the first generations of folding and opens the doors to a luxury segment.

The idea of ​​exclusivity is reinforced by the price. Although nobody would say that having a folding is cheap, the Flip, although a little less expensive and smaller than its brother Galaxy Fold, is for sale for a price of 6’990,000 pesos.

We had the phone for a weekend and tested its ability in various settings. In terms of photography, although it is not the most powerful thing that the brand has on the market -considering its brother S20 Ultra with 100X zoom capacity and 8K video-, it still has a dual rear lens with a wide-angle and an ultra-wide angular, both 12 MP, with the possibility of capturing accelerated (hyperlapse) or slow-motion videos. On the front, the phone houses a single 10 MP selfie lens with a 2.4 aperture. This combination allows you to get photos with a good colour swatch and stands out in its night mode. Shots of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in night mode. The Flip also brings a photography mode presented in February of this year known as Single Shot or 'Single Take' with which a single shutter touch delivers different pieces of content, video and photography, from the same moment. In terms of processing, the phone has an eight-core SnapDragon 855+ chip that runs up to 2.9Ghz accompanied by 8GB of RAM and comes with 256GB of storage, aspects that exceed the performance of the Fold, for example. Although fast, the Flip can consume its 3,300 mAh at a higher speed than expected, especially in the use of video (the rear camera records at 3840 x 2160 at 60 fps, with 4K resolution). The promise is 13 hours to live on the internet, but heavy use can speed up the process. On the device, the battery is dual-distributed and supports both 15W fast charging and wireless charging. As if carrying a folded phone isn't flashy enough, the body of the device glows and sticks out in the light, especially the pink-purple colour (the gold colour doesn't make it to the country). That detail can be a source of inspiration to use it as a mirror, but the touch of the fingerprints is inevitable and a good accessory to accompany it would be a soft microfiber cloth to avoid marks. Beyond being one of the few folding devices available in the country, it is a beautiful item to look at, which facilitates hands-free use. By adopting an L shape, the contents and applications adapt to show different things in the two parts. For both photos and video calls, this translates into the possibility of interacting with the content or taking selfies without having to find support. The Galaxy Z Flip succeeds in giving voice to a segment of users who are more used and closer to the world of art and entertainment. It is a bet on the form factor that ventures to conquer more and more followers.