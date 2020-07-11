Galaxy Watch 3, online leaks show new faces and new features

After the leaks that showed the possible design of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, other interesting information came directly from the tipster Max Weinbach via Twitter. Among the various innovations, there would be unpublished icons and backgrounds for weather and Galaxy Store applications, along with modern dial designs.

The official presentation should be short, probably together with that of the Galaxy Note 20 and other products, but the online rumours do not stop. Weinbach’s tweets showed the public what the face of the next Samsung smartwatch might look like. There are not only minimal designs in line with the modern look of the watch but also a return to the classic with dials with more refined and classic details.

Even the weather application should have new dynamic backgrounds, ready to change in case of rain, sun, day or night. Also, as for the technical specifications, Galaxy Watch 3 could have 8GB of total storage space but only 5.2GB available to the user.

For the American public, the smartwatch will come on the market with Spotify pre-installed but removable, while in South Korea the Samsung Health Monitor app will be pre-installed on the device.

All this information has been published by Max Weinbach in a single thread on Twitter, where there are many images about the various news.