Galaxy Tab S7: how the new Samsung tablets will be filtered

By Brian Adam
Galaxy Tab S7: how the new Samsung tablets will be filtered

Unlike other brands, Samsung has not yet lost hope for the tablet segment, so it maintains its Tab range that debuted almost a decade ago. Devices that do not skimp on materials or components And that for this seventh generation, it prepares some changes, although the general lines are very similar to those we saw in the Galaxy Tab S6 last year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab 7. "srcset =" https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.

Basically Koreans have emerged as advocates of high-end tablets within the Android landscape And, year after year, they improve the formula with some extras that have become essential. It is the case of the S-Pen that, in the image and likeness of its Galaxy Note, are so essential that we cannot conceive them without them or its suite of exclusive tools and apps.

Filtered its possible design

The fact is that although we have been listening to information for a few months about what this new tablet will bring, it has not been until today that They have seen what the first renders of these models look like. As we say, it does not change excessively on the outside what is seen in the shapes of the 2019 Galaxy Tab S6 and we return to those hard, straight edges and rounded corners that do not cease to remind us of the Apple iPad Pro released in late 2018 .

It is very possible that Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S7 arrive in two sizes, 11 and 12.4 inches screen with a very small thickness of just 6.3mm. Of course, in the part of the camera, in the rear area, the bump will make those measurements increase to 7.7mm. Of course, precisely in that rear area, the Koreans have decided to install a double camera that, hopefully, maintains a bit of the quality that they usually install every year on their best smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Tab 7. "srcset =" https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.

Another element that attracts the attention of that back of the future Galaxy Tab 7 is the place where we can leave the S-Pen anchored, which is repositioned to the central part, just between the two cameras and the Samsung logo, so it will be much more comfortable to take it when we operate with the device horizontal. Remember that Koreans have already changed the aspect ratio of their first tablets from 16: 9 to 4: 3, in the style of what Apple has always used on its tablets since 2010.

As expected, They will come with SB-C charging port, 3.5mm minjack. for helmets and the rumors reach to advance a battery amount per model: 7,760 mAh. for the 11-inch and 9,800 for the 12.4. Launching? Well, in just one or two months we will have them already available or, at least, officially announced by Samsung.

