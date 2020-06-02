Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Review

After a month of exhaustive use, we have finally reached a verdict on the top of the range of the South Korean company Samsung, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. This exercise was carried out by installing all the applications that we use in normal conditions and high-demand video games to take it to the extreme.

Rear camera

The team has a rear camera with flash of 108 + 12 + 48 megapixels + a VGA with F1.8, F2.2, F3.5, F1.0 respectively and autofocus with hybrid optical zoom capabilities of up to 10x and 1x. digital that reaches 100X.

In automatic mode, it takes good pictures although artificial intelligence takes time to determine the frame compared to other equipment in the same range as the Mate 30 Pro.



Photograph taken in automatic mode

Under low light conditions, we noticed that it takes a little time to make the exposure to improve the scene but good results are obtained.



Shooting in auto mode in low light conditions

With the 100x zoom we try to photograph the moon obtaining the following result.



Zoom to the max

Frontal camera

It has a resolution of 40 MP F.2.2 with autofocus without flash but we noticed certain flaws in the focus when taking selfies in normal artificial light conditions.

Video recording goes up to 8K (7480 x 4320) at 24 frames per second and slow motion allows up to 960 frames in HD and 240 in Full HD. In all aspects it has an average performance in all resolutions and FPS.

Camera Rating: 8.5

screen

The dynamic panel AMOLED 2x with 3,200 x 1400 resolution is one of the best on the market, since despite being HDR + it has up to 120 Hz in Full HD and Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The only point against is that several times we did not recognize the corner stitches, this perhaps due to some software failure that we hope can correct in the short term, this may be derived from the involuntary touch of the palm of the hand with small edges.

It is capable of reproducing high dynamic range content of Netflix, Youtube and Amazon Prime no problem.

High demand video games like Fortnite or Free Fire They look great for the colors, contrast and brightness of the screen.

On the other hand, hopefully we will soon see applications that exploit its refresh rate capabilities.

Screen Rating: 10

Performance

The multi-application operation flows, even opening more than 10 at the same time, the video and photo editing on the other hand is fluid and intuitive. Synchronization both with other bluetooth devices and the speaker SRS-X33, the FreeBuds 3, the Huawei Body Fat Scale and the Huawei GT 2e had no problem. In turn we connect it with televisions Roku and Android sending videos or duplicating the screen without any failure. We also take advantage of its integration with Windows and the interface that to think of being simple is functional to extract photos, exchange files and even see the screen of the equipment on the computer.

Processor Exynos 990 with its 12 GB of Ram and 128 GB of internal storage with expandability through Micro SD They work in harmony, in fact we tested it with high resolution audio files and videos over 3GB from memory without fail. The customization layer is discreet, although we did see that it is not entirely good at managing the battery.

Video games like Fortnite despite having the 60 FPS function enabled, fluctuated over 45 with graphics in epic and often had problems in rendering the image with black streaks that invaded the screen, however, the computer warms up considerably in less than 10 minutes, so it will have to be taken into account for long game days.

Another problem that has been dragging from the previous model is that applications like Facebook they conflict when trying to open the page manager.

The facial recognition works well in normal light and even in low light, but in the dark it fails, hence it is recommended to have the fingerprint reader active on the screen.

Performance rating: 7.5

Audio

It is capable of reading high resolution files up to 32 bit / 384 khz with the possibility of transmission LDAC and integra Dolby Atmos, we also managed to configure 360 Reality Audio and we evaluated it with Deezer without having cuts. In the options it has a variant of Atmos focused on video games and integrates a section where we can select suitable amplification presets in 3 age ranges.

The sound now integrated between the screen and the edge is a great success and does not affect anything in calls, on the other hand, the external sound is good for appreciating multimedia content.

Audio Rating: 9

Drums

It has the monstrous amount of 5000 mAh with fast and wireless charging, although in charging times it does not exceed others in the category such as P40 ProWe tested it with wireless chargers from other brands and if it transferred the load without a hitch. In conditions of use as an enthusiast it gave us approximately 14 hours and in a more relaxed way it lasted a whole day. Like other high-end equipment, it is able to wirelessly share the load with other equipment that has this technology, we even tested it by transferring power to a iPhone 11.

Battery Rating: 8.5

Peripherals and memory

Its Ram memory and storage capacity is more than enough for an enthusiast, although expansion capacity is always appreciated through the Micro SD card until 1TB without neglecting its desktop computing capabilities with the Samsung DeX. As part of the trend, this kit does not include a 3.5mm jack for wired headphones. The included AKG headphones are of good quality and are more than compliant when worn.

Peripherals and memory rating: 9

Design

The platinum-plated aesthetic finish in either color Cosmic Gray o Cosmic Black, they give it a modern and striking appearance, it has IP68 that protect it from any accident of immersion in water of up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

Design Rating: 9

Operating system

The customization layer seemed less invasive to us and for multimedia issues it is practical and intuitive, but the fact that all the power is not able to better manage the battery using artificial intelligence is an area of ​​opportunity. However applications like Adobe premiere rush that are key in this type of devices focused on content creators are not available. Synchronization with bulbs Hue of Philips, cameras like that of Furbo or Nest and operating with Google Assistant or Alexa they are not a problem.

Operating system rating: 8

CONCLUSION If this equipment is considered to play video games or create content, it is pertinent to take into account the details of the performance, heating and exposure of the photos in certain scenarios, although its screen is one of the unbeatable on the market. The possibility of recording in 8K can hardly be exploited, due to the limited scope of this technology, but the fact of having 120 hz of refreshment on the screen can be attractive for lovers of fluid images. On the other hand, the failure on the touch screen can be annoying at times, but we hope that this can be corrected in the next updates, in the same way that it is blocked by applications such as Facebook that have been dragging from the previous line. The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is a smartphone that complies but in some respects it is far from what the high-end usually gives.

THE BEST The screen

Audio with Dolby Atmos

Memory expandable through Micro SD WORST Overheating with video games

Ability to record in 8k, a format not yet in use

Does not have a headphone jack

Performance issues

Rating: 8.8

