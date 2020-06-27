Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the data sheet appears unexpectedly online

The Unpacked event organized by Samsung should show the Galaxy Note 20 in its splendor. In the meantime, however, they sprout other leaks on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which if before seemed unlikely in that event, is now slowly showing itself to the public through unofficial ways.

The latest information comes from the social Weibo, where Technology Meow has posted all the technical specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. However, no other information about Galaxy Note 20 has appeared online.

There is talk of one smartphone with curved display (like the Note10 +) 6.9 “QHD + with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of memory. In the photographic sector there is a triple rear camera (108MP + 12MP ultrawide + 13MP telephoto with 4X zoom) with laser autofocus; and a 40MP front camera.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes equipped with a 4500 mAh battery and 25W charger with 45W fast charge, ultrasonic fingerprint reader to ensure greater security and precision, and support for the 5G network. The colors in which it should arrive on the market are black, copper and white.

The smartphone therefore looks good: it is above all the SoC and the display that make it particularly complete and attractive, while the battery could disappoint someone but this capacity could be expected, among other things the same as the Galaxy S20 Plus. launch price is expected to be 9999 Yuan, or 1259 Euro tax-free at the current exchange rate; other online tipster speak instead of figures starting from $ 1000 or 891 Euros anyway.