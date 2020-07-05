Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, here are the official images directly from Samsung

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra appeared for a moment on the Samsung Russia site, where the smartphone page was published and then disappeared. An early launch? A staff error? Probable, but in the meantime, the skilled tipsters have captured the images of the new smartphone from Samsung to share them on social media.

To show them on Twitter was Ishan Agarwal, who published photos of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra bronze / copper color. The design is similar to what we saw previously thanks to other leaks and also to that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, so it shouldn’t surprise fans.

In addition, the images would seem to confirm the technical data sheet appeared online, where we talk about one 6.9 “curved screen and a triple rear camera.

Despite having been published by Samsung on the company’s Russian website, some users still doubt the veracity of this render. To surprise, however, is another tweet from the well-known tipster Ice Universe, which showed the size of the covers for Note 20 and Note 20+. Again it would seem that the photo seen on Samsung Russia is reliable.

In any case, the only really certain thing is that Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be presented, together with the Galaxy Watch 3, during the next Unpacked event in August. On that occasion it will be known if this design will be reality or just a small mistake by the Russian Samsung staff.