Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: filtered its design and all its features

We are getting closer to that Unpacked digital event that the Koreans prepare for August 5 and it seems that the secrets around your future Galaxy Note 20 have vanished. A few hours ago, the mother of all the leaks appeared with images that seem to be taken from the press kit, in addition to most of all its hardware specifications.

And the truth is that, cone usually happens with this range that always reaches stores in the second half of the year, we are facing a terminal with exceptional characteristics, with the best of the best that the Koreans are capable of installing on a smartphone and that again sets the bar high for all its potential competitors.

Power, size and finishes

The new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will have a huge 6.9-inch screen, Super AMOLED Infinity-O with WQHD resolution, that is, 3,200×1,440 pixels. Additionally, the panel will arrive with a 120Hz refresh rate, 19.3: 9 aspect ratio, and HDR10 + certification. As if this were not enough, it seems that this device will be the first to equip the Gorilla Glass 7 protection. Why so many frames per second? First of all, it must be said that that frequency will be variable according to the use made by the user but on the horizon that Microsoft cloud gaming service (Project xCloud) looms in September and with which Samsung has committed.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

If we look at its processor, we are going to find an Exynos 990 and 12GB of RAM, in addition to storage configurations of 256 and 512 gigs that, even so, we can expand even more thanks to a microSD. The sound will be provided by the prestigious AKG brand, with two speakers, a fingerprint reader under the screen and, of course, the S Pen returns with greater precision (latency of just 9ms.).

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 camera

The camera will be one of the great claims of this Galaxy Note 20 Ultra since We will again enjoy a 108MP sensor, with dual-pixel, Wide-angle effect and ability to capture 8K video at 30 frames per second. In addition, it will bring a 12MP ultra wide angle and a third sensor with the same quality but specialized in offering us a 5x optical zoom. We will see if it reaches the 100x hybrid of the Galaxy S20.

By last, It will be compatible with dual-SIM and, in addition, we can use eSIM, connect to 5G networks, GPS, bluetooth 5.0, NFC, wifi, USB-C type 3.2, IP68 certification that will allow us to immerse it in water without problems, a 4,500 mAh battery. with 45W fast charge, plus wireless DeX technology to turn our phone into a laptop when we connect it to a screen.

