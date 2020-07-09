MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, after the images we now also have a video of it!

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is increasingly in the mouth of fans. Waiting for the Unpacked event officially announced by Samsung for August 5th, youtuber Jimmy Is Promo is delighting us with unpublished photos and videos. After the first shots of the physical model and no more than various renders, he has now even published a new movie on YouTube.

From the video you can understand different details of the registered model, or the SM-N986U variant recently certified by the FCC: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has the operating system inside Android 10 with One UI 2.5; the S-Pen supplied is the same supplied with Galaxy Note 10 and has been moved, together with the speaker, to the left side of the device. In addition, it can also be used as a pointer on the 6.9-inch display.

Still, it is triple rear camera confirmed which is rumored to be 108MP + 12MP ultrawide + 13MP telephoto with 4X zoom. However, it is particularly large and in relief compared to the previous model. Now only the last details are missing, i.e. knowing the data sheet with precision, the price and when it will arrive on the European market.

However, this will certainly be unveiled on August 5, along with many other products such as the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

