Galaxy Note 20 is approaching: all about the design unveiled by mistake by Samsung

2020 is an atypical year to say the least and the global situation is still quite uncertain. However, the world of technology is responding splendidly at the ad level, moving ahead with its plans and continuing straight down the road. August is approaching and in the language of fans of the smartphone world this means that we are close to the presentation of the new devices of the Galaxy Note series, generally announced in style at the beginning of the month in that of New York.

This time in all probability we will have to settle for an online event, the hype is still skyrocketing and recent publication of the back of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (occurred, probably by mistake, on the official website of Samsung Russia) has done nothing but increase it. Let’s go and analyze the situation, trying to understand what awaits us in terms of design.

A futuristic look?

Taking a look at the images leaked these days, which show the smartphone only in its rear part, you probably cannot speak of a “futuristic look”, as you can see three lenses (they should be 108MP main + 12MP wide angle + 4x periscopic zoom) arranged similarly to what we have already seen with devices such as Galaxy S20 Ultra. Of course, there are differences in design (we prefer the camera module of these renders over that of the S20 Ultra) and the Mystic Bronze coloring it seems to be able to bring out the backcover very well, but it is difficult to speak of “revolution” from this point of view.

Obviously from the images the presence of the S Pen emerges, inevitable when it comes to the range of Galaxy Note devices. In any case, the real news should be elsewhere, since rumor and leak have long described a smartphone with a essentially all-screen display, which may not even have a hole for the camera, have a WQHD + resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. This at least in the Ultra and / or Plus variants, given that it is rumored that the standard one has a common panel with resolution Full HD + and standard refresh rate (60 Hz).

However, the photos published by mistake by Samsung do not concern the screen, so everything is still wrapped in an aura of mystery. Analyzing the two renders that appeared on the official portal of the South Korean company, the display does not seem to have a too marked curvature, but it is difficult to say. If confirmed, surely this choice would make users who prefer a “flat” design happy. In any case, leakers say they are convinced that on August 5, 2020, the date on which the new foldable Galaxy Fold 2 should also be presented, Samsung could amaze everyone by launching a series of future-proof devices, both as regards 5G connectivity that just at the screen level.

Among other things, several months ago, on the Galaxy Store, a mysterious image (the one you can see above) had appeared, which in the center seems to portray a device with an “all-screen” display. Put simply, we may not have seen anything yet regarding the real strengths of Samsung’s upcoming flagship.

Do you think that some companies have recently managed to make in-display cameras. At this point, the question arises: that the South Korean company has managed to implement this technology in record time? Difficult to get out of balance for the moment but it could be a possible option.

According to some, however, it is much more likely that the revolution to which the rumors of the last few months refer is the type of panel. In fact, as we had already known in the previous study on Galaxy Note 20 (which we advise you to consult for more information on the device, including the technical specifications not mentioned in this article), Samsung would be “ahead” compared to the competition on the adoption of LTPO displays, capable of “smart” vary the refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz. Put simply, in screens like that of the always on the display should have a refresh rate of 1 Hz, as it is a context in which the user does not need who knows what fluidity, while during “excited” activities such as gaming it would go to 120 Hz.

Understand that this could lead to a significant increase in terms of autonomy, proving to be a possible trump card. Ultimately, we were finally able to take a first glimpse of Samsung’s next top of the range, but at the moment the information is still confused. The various scenarios that are outlined at the design level seem to be interesting and fans from all over the world can’t wait to find out what the South Korean company will invent.

The expected event is practically four weeks away Samsung Galaxy Unpacked scheduled for August 5, 2020, therefore we are on the home straight. Certainly more information will transpire in the coming weeks, but what has been seen on the company’s Russian website and on the Galaxy Store already seems to promise well.