Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G unveiled: this will be the new Samsung

Although a few days ago we brought you the first great, almost final, leak of what the future Galaxy Note 20 will be like, It was not until a few hours ago that we have already known almost all the details of these two models that are going to make up the new range of phablets of the Koreans. Two devices that will be made fully public next Wednesday August 5 when the famous Samsung Unpacked is celebrated.

It was the famous leaker Evan Blass that has put a face and all eyes of what will come in the next few weeks, when the new Galaxy Note 20 arrive in stores definitively, almost certainly, well before the iPhone 12, something that could give Koreans some advantage in 2020.

More firepower and new features

As it has been happening for some time, The Galaxy Note no longer come with a single model but will be two again. The main one will be the Samsung Galaxy 20 Ultra 5G, plus another with significantly trimmed hardware, both in terms of power and the design of the smartphone and the size of the screen.

Where there will be no changes will be in the processor, where the two will share a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chip in North American territory, leaving us Europeans the always better (in our opinion) version with Exynos, which is the SoC developed by Samsung itself and which has been giving us extraordinary performances in all the terminals that have mounted it. For this occasion, we will enjoy the 990 with, almost certainly, configurations of up to 12GB of RAM.

Leaked material from the new Samsung Galaxy Note20.

The two mobiles will arrive with Dynamic Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen with sizes of 6.7 for the normal Galaxy Nore 20, and 6.9 for the Note 20 Ultra 5G, with 120Hz refresh rates. The S Pen will be another of the elements that undergo modifications or, better said, new functions, as happens every year with a new advent. The stylus promises that we will feel it as if we were writing “on paper”, going so far as to offer functions that will make it easier for us to take notes and quickly convert them to Powerpoint and even Word, thanks to a collaboration of the Koreans with Microsoft.

The camera, even if it’s only triple, It will maintain the 8K video recording capacity at 30 fps, thanks to the 108MP main sensor with 50x Space Zoom of the Ultra model. It does not reach 100x of the Galaxy S20 Ultra of this year, but it is not bad either. Of course, the basic Note 20 will have to settle for 64MP main camera. As for batteries, we will have different capacities for each model: one of 4,300 mAh. for the Note 20, and another 4,500 for the Ultra. Plus? Well, on Wednesday Samsung will raise the curtain on its next top of the range.

>