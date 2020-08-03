Tech NewsMobile
Updated:

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G unveiled: this will be the new Samsung

By Brian Adam
55
0

Most Viewd

Top StoriesBrian Adam -

Trump announces ban on tick-tock

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced a ban on the popular Chinese application 'Tik Tak'. According to the...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

BlackTea Moped: electric, vintage, adventurous and at an interesting price

Among the amount of novelties and joys that this electric present in which we find ourselves is bringing...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

Video of a person sitting idle for two hours goes viral

Jakarta: People are trying to be popular on YouTube. Earlier, we reported on a man preparing for an...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to hide Instagram conversations?

Privacy above all! We tell you how to hide Instagram conversations by disabling the notifications of the application. One of...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

An email published by the US congress shows how ruthless Steve Jobs was

That Steve Jobs was a ruthless CEO and entrepreneur is not new, and those who have closely followed the...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

In Death Unchained Review: an original rogue like for Oculus Quest

Are you ready to take up your bow and take good aim to transform yourself into a great archer...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G unveiled: this will be the new Samsung

Although a few days ago we brought you the first great, almost final, leak of what the future Galaxy Note 20 will be like, It was not until a few hours ago that we have already known almost all the details of these two models that are going to make up the new range of phablets of the Koreans. Two devices that will be made fully public next Wednesday August 5 when the famous Samsung Unpacked is celebrated.

It was the famous leaker Evan Blass that has put a face and all eyes of what will come in the next few weeks, when the new Galaxy Note 20 arrive in stores definitively, almost certainly, well before the iPhone 12, something that could give Koreans some advantage in 2020.

More firepower and new features

As it has been happening for some time, The Galaxy Note no longer come with a single model but will be two again. The main one will be the Samsung Galaxy 20 Ultra 5G, plus another with significantly trimmed hardware, both in terms of power and the design of the smartphone and the size of the screen.

Where there will be no changes will be in the processor, where the two will share a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chip in North American territory, leaving us Europeans the always better (in our opinion) version with Exynos, which is the SoC developed by Samsung itself and which has been giving us extraordinary performances in all the terminals that have mounted it. For this occasion, we will enjoy the 990 with, almost certainly, configurations of up to 12GB of RAM.

Leaked material from the new Samsung Galaxy Note20.
Leaked material from the new Samsung Galaxy Note20.

The two mobiles will arrive with Dynamic Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen with sizes of 6.7 for the normal Galaxy Nore 20, and 6.9 for the Note 20 Ultra 5G, with 120Hz refresh rates. The S Pen will be another of the elements that undergo modifications or, better said, new functions, as happens every year with a new advent. The stylus promises that we will feel it as if we were writing “on paper”, going so far as to offer functions that will make it easier for us to take notes and quickly convert them to Powerpoint and even Word, thanks to a collaboration of the Koreans with Microsoft.

The camera, even if it’s only triple, It will maintain the 8K video recording capacity at 30 fps, thanks to the 108MP main sensor with 50x Space Zoom of the Ultra model. It does not reach 100x of the Galaxy S20 Ultra of this year, but it is not bad either. Of course, the basic Note 20 will have to settle for 64MP main camera. As for batteries, we will have different capacities for each model: one of 4,300 mAh. for the Note 20, and another 4,500 for the Ultra. Plus? Well, on Wednesday Samsung will raise the curtain on its next top of the range.

>

More Articles Like This

The state cashback is coming: bonuses and discounts for those who pay with the card at pos

Android Brian Adam -
In order to push consumption, and encourage Italians to use digital payments, the government is considering the possibility of proposing a real "state cashback"...
Read more

Crosscode analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
We analyze Crosscode for consoles. After its applauded premiere on PC in 2018, it can finally be enjoyed by PS4, Xbox One and...
Read more

UltraCore, analysis. Megadrive lives

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
UltraCore is a canceled Mega Drive game that returns as designed. A living fossil reminiscent of games for the old Amiga https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mR7HFNgDD0Y Although it is...
Read more

Los 23 análisis de julio de Xataka: 7 móviles, 4 televisores, auriculares inalámbricos y todas nuestras reviews con sus notas

Reviews Brian Adam -
El verano ya está aquí, pero nosotros no paramos de probar los últimos dispositivos. Os lo mostramos con la mesa de análisis...
Read more

Motorola VerveBuds 800: true wireless and great autonomy at a great price

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Motorola continues its path as one of the brands that present the most novelties within the mobile panorama in what Wireless audio devices...
Read more

The next Airpods will make you listen to music through the bones of your head

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
It is a strange sensation that runs through your body when you first use a cochlear or bone conduction headphones, because you don't...
Read more

Categories

5G News64Amazon75Android594Apple252Apps717Apps Reviews18Artificial Intelligence56Car Tech118Celebrities41Communication104Community314Computing138Corona Virus741Cybersecurity109Direct Link102Economy100Editor's Pick195Electronics86Entertainment618Facebook114Fashion And Beauty10Football86Gadget Reviews70Game Reviews195Gaming328Google244Health111How to?431Humans of Tallaght271Instagram32iphone114Laptop Reviews19Laptops72Latest news3240Microsoft61Mobile644Movies60Phone Reviews226Reviews570Robotics58Rovers53Science163Shopping Guide303Smart Gadgets881Social Networks365Space tech207Sports1016Sq.News3Tech Giants88Tech News3941Tesla61TikTOk32Top Stories819Twitter45WhatsApp192Windows152Youtube44

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY