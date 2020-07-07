MobileAndroidTech News
Galaxy Fold Lite could arrive in 2021 for only 800 Euros!

By Brian Adam
Galaxy Fold Lite could arrive in 2021 for only 800 Euros!

Samsung continues to establish itself as the most advanced company in terms of folding smartphones. After opening the dances with Galaxy Fold, rumours about a much more accessible Lite model appeared online along with the first renderings of Galaxy Fold 2.

According to some South Korean sources including the Viva100 site, the Galaxy Fold Lite was due to be presented at the upcoming Unpacked online event, expected on August 5, along with other products such as Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. The company, however, would have thought better of it since proposing a folding smartphone could cause a drop in sales of the aforementioned new phones.

Samsung, therefore, could present it and launch it in late 2020 or early 2021, but no confirmation or denial has been disclosed to the public.

Some rumours think that this Lite model will be a cross between the first Fold launched on the market and the expected Galaxy Z Flip. Others also talk about interesting components for Galaxy Fold Lite, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a breathtaking price around 800 Euros tax-free.

There is, therefore, talking of about 1000 Euros less than Galaxy Fold, a figure that shows how a still immature technology such as this can become accessible to other groups of consumers.

