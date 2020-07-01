Latest news
Updated:

Gaeltacht ministry resolution to be revealed and 17 ministers of state to be appointed

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Bill Gates: here’s the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhastApp: So you can turn off all notifications and no one see who is writing to you

If you want to increase the privacy of your WhatsApp and that nobody watches your messages, you can easily...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The rest of the new ministers of state will be announced today and the Irish-speakers hope that the long wait for senior minister for the Gaeltacht is over

Gaeltacht ministry resolution to be revealed and 17 ministers of state to be appointed

The language community was still awaiting news on whether the Gaeltacht will have a senior minister for the first time since 2011.

It is expected that a decision will be made today on the 17 new ministers of state yet to be appointed and it is only when these appointments are announced, today or tomorrow, that it will be known at long last whether the long wait for a senior minister for the Gaeltacht is over.

It is reported that the final list was not agreed by the leaders of the three parties last night, but it was expected that this would be ready for approval in time for today's government meeting.

The new minister with the responsibility of the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, may well take on that task, although the speculation that a junior minister will be dealing with Gaeltacht and Irish language matters is strengthening. from day to day.

A Green Party spokesman told Report.ie yesterday that it is "up to the Taoiseach" to decide whether to appoint a minister of state for the Gaeltacht.

The spokeswoman said that neither Catherine Martin nor her partner would know until today, whether there would be a Gaeltacht minister of state or whether he would remain in charge the new Minister for Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

Heads of State are chosen by the Taoiseach but it is understood that, according to the coalition market, Fianna Fáil will have seven, Fine Gael seven and the Green Party. The three ministers of state who will be allowed to attend government meetings have already been announced.

It is understood that the distribution of ministries has been discussed in detail by the parties as the new Government seeks to avoid another controversy about geographical or gender imbalance.

A number of TDs are being mentioned as minister of the Gaeltacht, including Thomas Byrne and Dara Calleary from Fianna Fáil and Joe McHugh and Brendan Griffin from Fine Gael.

While few would agree that former Gaeltacht minister Éamon Ó Cuív is the best Dáil person with an understanding of the work of the Department of the Gaeltacht, there has been some disagreement between him and the new Taoiseach, Micheál Martin , about the direction Fianna Fáil is going and it would be surprising if it were offered a state ministry.

Whether or not the Gaeltacht is a state minister, a small number of Irish speaking TDs are being mentioned for promotion today.

Who will be responsible for the care of the Gaeltacht in the new Government?

These include Marc Ó Cathasaigh from the Green Party, Jim onCallaghan and Cathal Crowe from Fianna Fáil and Patrick onDavavan from Fine Gael.

It is expected that the appointments will place a significant emphasis on geography in light of the controversy surrounding the demise of the second Calleary Prime Minister and the absence of any senior minister from the West.

Even if a minister of state for the Gaeltacht was appointed, it is considered that Catherine Martin intended to play a more prominent role in the Gaeltacht than her predecessor Josepha Madigan. Madigan did not interfere with the care of the Gaeltacht at all once he had delegated to former minister of state Seán Kyne.

While the language community is likely to welcome a more prominent senior minister, it would be disappointing for the likes of Conradh na Gaeilge to relinquish their constant demand for senior responsibility from the Gaeltacht.

That demand has been being heard for almost a decade now.

Conradh na Gaeilge and other organizations say that a major disadvantage to the Irish language and the Gaeltacht has been the absence of a senior minister since 2011.

Dinny McGinley, Fine Gael's former minister of the Gaeltacht, told Report.ie recently that he would a great help for the Irish language if the next government were appointed a senior minister with primary responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

There was no such thing since Pat Carey was Fianna Fáil's Gaeltacht minister before the 2011 election.

Since then, Fine Gael has appointed three junior ministers to deal with Irish and Gaeltacht affairs, Dinny McGinley, Joe McHugh and Seán Kyne.

The appointment of Joe McHugh as minister of state for the Gaeltacht in 2014 was highly controversial because he was not fluent in the language.

More Articles Like This

FCA may benefit from EU buts to its merger with Peugeot

Latest news Brian Adam -
Van drivers have a reputation for being aggressive. Peugeot and FCA's vast combined share of that market makes it difficult for them to...
Read more

Gilead does well not to push the price of remdesivir to the limit

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Medicine may be a science, but the price of drugs is definitely an art. This is especially true in the case of Gilead...
Read more

European Union abolishes travel restrictions

Latest news Brian Adam -
The European Union will end tomorrow on travel restrictions on people from fourteen countries. These countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, South Korea, Morocco, Montenegro, New...
Read more

One more person died of Covid-19 in the State, 11 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam -
It was announced this afternoon that one other person has died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 11 new cases. This...
Read more

Hundreds in attendance at Bobby Storey's funeral in Belfast

Latest news Brian Adam -
The funeral of well-known republican Bobby Storey was in hundreds today in Belfast. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, deputy leader Michelle O'Neill and...
Read more

Seven are arrested for money laundering, articles taken

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Gardaí have arrested seven people as part of an investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau about a criminal gang laundering money for other...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY