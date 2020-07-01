Gaeltacht ministry resolution to be revealed and 17 ministers of state to be appointed

The rest of the new ministers of state will be announced today and the Irish-speakers hope that the long wait for senior minister for the Gaeltacht is over

The language community was still awaiting news on whether the Gaeltacht will have a senior minister for the first time since 2011.

It is expected that a decision will be made today on the 17 new ministers of state yet to be appointed and it is only when these appointments are announced, today or tomorrow, that it will be known at long last whether the long wait for a senior minister for the Gaeltacht is over.

It is reported that the final list was not agreed by the leaders of the three parties last night, but it was expected that this would be ready for approval in time for today's government meeting.

The new minister with the responsibility of the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, may well take on that task, although the speculation that a junior minister will be dealing with Gaeltacht and Irish language matters is strengthening. from day to day.

A Green Party spokesman told Report.ie yesterday that it is "up to the Taoiseach" to decide whether to appoint a minister of state for the Gaeltacht.

The spokeswoman said that neither Catherine Martin nor her partner would know until today, whether there would be a Gaeltacht minister of state or whether he would remain in charge the new Minister for Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

Heads of State are chosen by the Taoiseach but it is understood that, according to the coalition market, Fianna Fáil will have seven, Fine Gael seven and the Green Party. The three ministers of state who will be allowed to attend government meetings have already been announced.

It is understood that the distribution of ministries has been discussed in detail by the parties as the new Government seeks to avoid another controversy about geographical or gender imbalance.

A number of TDs are being mentioned as minister of the Gaeltacht, including Thomas Byrne and Dara Calleary from Fianna Fáil and Joe McHugh and Brendan Griffin from Fine Gael.

While few would agree that former Gaeltacht minister Éamon Ó Cuív is the best Dáil person with an understanding of the work of the Department of the Gaeltacht, there has been some disagreement between him and the new Taoiseach, Micheál Martin , about the direction Fianna Fáil is going and it would be surprising if it were offered a state ministry.

Whether or not the Gaeltacht is a state minister, a small number of Irish speaking TDs are being mentioned for promotion today.

Who will be responsible for the care of the Gaeltacht in the new Government?

These include Marc Ó Cathasaigh from the Green Party, Jim onCallaghan and Cathal Crowe from Fianna Fáil and Patrick onDavavan from Fine Gael.

It is expected that the appointments will place a significant emphasis on geography in light of the controversy surrounding the demise of the second Calleary Prime Minister and the absence of any senior minister from the West.

Even if a minister of state for the Gaeltacht was appointed, it is considered that Catherine Martin intended to play a more prominent role in the Gaeltacht than her predecessor Josepha Madigan. Madigan did not interfere with the care of the Gaeltacht at all once he had delegated to former minister of state Seán Kyne.

While the language community is likely to welcome a more prominent senior minister, it would be disappointing for the likes of Conradh na Gaeilge to relinquish their constant demand for senior responsibility from the Gaeltacht.

That demand has been being heard for almost a decade now.

Conradh na Gaeilge and other organizations say that a major disadvantage to the Irish language and the Gaeltacht has been the absence of a senior minister since 2011.

Dinny McGinley, Fine Gael's former minister of the Gaeltacht, told Report.ie recently that he would a great help for the Irish language if the next government were appointed a senior minister with primary responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

There was no such thing since Pat Carey was Fianna Fáil's Gaeltacht minister before the 2011 election.

Since then, Fine Gael has appointed three junior ministers to deal with Irish and Gaeltacht affairs, Dinny McGinley, Joe McHugh and Seán Kyne.

The appointment of Joe McHugh as minister of state for the Gaeltacht in 2014 was highly controversial because he was not fluent in the language.