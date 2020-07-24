Latest news
Updated:

Gaeltacht distilleries win international awards

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 tips to improve the quality of your video calls on WhatsApp

If when talking to your friends or family through WhatsApp video calls the image is cut or pixelated, we...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Inis Chléire Distillery and Daingean Uí Chúis Distillery won medals from this month’s London 2020 Spirits Competition

Gaeltacht distilleries win international awards

Two Gaeltacht distilleries have built up their reputation and won prizes in an international competition.

Inis Chléire Distillery and Daingean Uí Chúis Distillery won medals at this month’s London 2020 Spirits Competition.

Inis Chléire Distillery was established in 2019 but has already gained a reputation and is the only distillery of its kind located on an island off the coast of Ireland. His jin won, 3 SQ. MILES, the silver medal at the competition in London.

Bronze medal won jin Distillery Daingean Uí Chúis, a distillery established in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht in 2012.

Three different categories were judged in the competition – quality, value and packaging – and the Gaeltacht distilleries achieved high marks in all categories.

Both distilleries are client companies of Údarás na Gaeltachta and Micheál Ó hÉanaigh, Údarás’ Chief Executive, said that the awards were great news for the companies themselves and for the Gaeltacht.

“The awards show the good results of their work over the years and the loyalty of the companies to their products.

“These awards will highlight Gaeltacht areas as excellent places where products of this high quality are made and clearly demonstrate the success of this sector in the Gaeltacht with distilleries and breweries located throughout the Gaeltacht.”

Both companies also won awards at this year’s San Francisco International Spirits Competition and now have recognition on the international stage.

More Articles Like This

An additional € 8 million provided to Údarás na Gaeltachta in a job incentive plan

Latest news Brian Adam -
Údarás na Gaeltachta has 'warmly welcomed' the Government's announcement that additional funding is being provided to the organization for the refurbishment of buildings. ...
Read more

UBS offers a haven to bank investors, albeit at a price

Latest news Brian Adam -
Swiss banks have traditionally been a haven for billionaires to keep their money tucked away ... and safe from tax collectors. The...
Read more

No one died with Covid-19 today in the state but 20 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam -
No one in the state has died from the coronavirus in recent days, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 1,763. There...
Read more

No deaths due to the crown virus to be announced today, north or south

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
20 new cases of the disease were announced in the south and a further 15 cases confirmed by the Northern Department of Health No deaths...
Read more

Unilever almost seems clear and adorable in India

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Unilever is going to rename its lucrative and lucrative skin whitening products, called Fair & Lovely , by Glow & Lovely . ...
Read more

Coronavirus, new study: antibodies vanish after 3 months, distant flock immunity?

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Apparently, those who recover from the mild form of Coronavirus may not have lasting protection from Sars-CoV-2. This was revealed by a new study...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY