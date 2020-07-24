Gaeltacht distilleries win international awards

Inis Chléire Distillery and Daingean Uí Chúis Distillery won medals from this month’s London 2020 Spirits Competition

Two Gaeltacht distilleries have built up their reputation and won prizes in an international competition.

Inis Chléire Distillery and Daingean Uí Chúis Distillery won medals at this month’s London 2020 Spirits Competition.

Inis Chléire Distillery was established in 2019 but has already gained a reputation and is the only distillery of its kind located on an island off the coast of Ireland. His jin won, 3 SQ. MILES, the silver medal at the competition in London.

Bronze medal won jin Distillery Daingean Uí Chúis, a distillery established in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht in 2012.

Three different categories were judged in the competition – quality, value and packaging – and the Gaeltacht distilleries achieved high marks in all categories.

Both distilleries are client companies of Údarás na Gaeltachta and Micheál Ó hÉanaigh, Údarás’ Chief Executive, said that the awards were great news for the companies themselves and for the Gaeltacht.

“The awards show the good results of their work over the years and the loyalty of the companies to their products.

“These awards will highlight Gaeltacht areas as excellent places where products of this high quality are made and clearly demonstrate the success of this sector in the Gaeltacht with distilleries and breweries located throughout the Gaeltacht.”

Both companies also won awards at this year’s San Francisco International Spirits Competition and now have recognition on the international stage.