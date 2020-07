The President of the Gaelic Athletic Association is urging the Government to allow 500 people to attend the Association's games.

John Horan is urging the Government to allow them to gather over 200 gatherings outside of GAA matches.

Wednesday's decision to postpone Stage 4 of the Government's plan to reopen the country's reopening means that only up to 200 people are allowed to attend outdoor events up to mid-August, instead of the 500 the GAA was expecting it from next week onwards.