Future cuts for Shannon Airport workers

The pay of workers at Shannon Airport could be cut by 20%, some temporarily released and still others released on voluntary redundancy due to the coronary virus crisis.

In a letter sent by Shannon Group chief executive Mary Considine to the 230 airport workers, she said things are not looking good this year or for the future.

Since March, passenger numbers at the airport have fallen by 96% and economic experts have predicted that it will take at least three years before the airport is as good as it was last year.