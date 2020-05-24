Editor's PickReviewsGadget ReviewsTech NewsRobotics
Updated:

Futurama Bender becomes a personal assistant: goodbye Alexa and Google Assistant!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

A generator that generates electricity from sun and shade

Singapore: We know that ordinary solar cells generate electricity from the sun, but they cannot be used indoors. But...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Ai NewsBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi launches a smart speaker with DTS and RGB sound for 39 euros

Xiaomi does not tire of launching new products to the market, and the company has put on sale today...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, analysis: to the conquest of the quality-price to blow of milliamps

Xiaomi has several workhorses to win in the mid-range 2020. Several of them belong to the Redmi Note 9...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Futurama Bender becomes a personal assistant: goodbye Alexa and Google Assistant!

A Reddit user, Zen_Kong, shared a printing project to create a personal assistant inspired by Futender’s Bender, based on Raspberry Pi Zero W. Unlike those currently on the market, such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, moreover, this does not require any internet connection.

Zen_Kong, to demonstrate the goodness of the project, has also published the video you find at the bottom, in which the assistant in action is shown. The answers are taken from phrases from the popular Matt Groening cartoon, and of course at the moment they are only available in English.

As noted by many, the procedure that led to the creation of this personal assistant is not within everyone’s reach and requires some experience and tools. Various 3D printers are required to precisely manufacture all parts and components, to which are added the eyes and teeth which must be manufactured in such a way as to allow light to pass through.

I will make my own "smart" speaker with blackjack and hookers! Based on a Raspberry Pi Zero W. Body parts are 3D-printed(eyes and teeth using Anycubic Photon, other parts using Creality Ender 3). The software is written in Python. Pocketsphinx is used for speech recognition, completely offline. from raspberry_pi

IS’ A Raspberry Pi Zero W is also needed, the inexpensive microcomputer on which Pocketsphinx must be installed, the program that is able to provide answers to user commands and which, as mentioned above, does not require any internet connection. Lines of code written in Python have also been published on Github to improve recognition.

goodbye to Alexa and Google Assistant is near?

More Articles Like This

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

Android Brian Adam - 0
May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze the best top of the...
Read more

Crashing Samsung smartphones, black screens and more: what's going on in China?

Android Brian Adam - 0
Think of waking up one morning and finding your smartphone that keeps crashing, presenting a black screen or remaining perpetually rebooting. It seems that...
Read more

OPPO Reno4 leaks into some billboards: first specifications

Android Brian Adam - 0
The OPPO Reno3 range was announced in China at the end of 2019 (the Find X2 family of devices has arrived), but it seems...
Read more

Amazfit: control and personalize your watch or bracelet with Notify & Fitness

Gadget Reviews Brian Adam - 0
Amazfit devices can be controlled from the company's own native application. This has a good interface and is relatively complete, although for...
Read more

MIUI 12, Xiaomi shares the focus: how to install NASA Super Wallpapers immediately

Android Brian Adam - 0
The announcement of MIUI 12, whose release will start in the coming weeks also in Italy, seems to have particularly convinced the community of...
Read more

Unieuro, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 smartband is the offer of the day

Shopping Guide Brian Adam - 0
Following Samsung's 55-inch QLED TV offer, Unieuro has launched another discount that could be of interest to lovers of wearable devices. Indeed, the offer...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

Futurama Bender becomes a personal assistant: goodbye Alexa and Google Assistant!

A Reddit user, Zen_Kong, shared a printing project to create a personal assistant inspired by Futender's Bender, based on...
Read more
Android

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

Brian Adam - 0
May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze the best top of the...
Read more
Android

Crashing Samsung smartphones, black screens and more: what's going on in China?

Brian Adam - 0
Think of waking up one morning and finding your smartphone that keeps crashing, presenting a black screen or remaining perpetually rebooting. It seems that...
Read more
Android

OPPO Reno4 leaks into some billboards: first specifications

Brian Adam - 0
The OPPO Reno3 range was announced in China at the end of 2019 (the Find X2 family of devices has arrived), but it seems...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

Amazfit: control and personalize your watch or bracelet with Notify & Fitness

Brian Adam - 0
Amazfit devices can be controlled from the company's own native application. This has a good interface and is relatively complete, although for...
Read more
Corona Virus

ALMA the Guatemalan chatbot to answer questions about COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
ALMA is a free and easily accessible tool that works with artificial intelligence. How does it work? Talking with ALMA is completely secure, no personal information...
Read more
Android

MIUI 12, Xiaomi shares the focus: how to install NASA Super Wallpapers immediately

Brian Adam - 0
The announcement of MIUI 12, whose release will start in the coming weeks also in Italy, seems to have particularly convinced the community of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY