The number of people in hospitals in the country who have contracted the virus, or similar symptoms, is continuing to decline.

The main hospitals were 634 last night, a decrease of over 100 over a week.

The intensive care units are said to be 69 patients.

In addition, the number of people being hospitalized as a result of the pandemic continues to fall.

Covid-19 has killed 1,533 people in the state, 15 of those since yesterday.