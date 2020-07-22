At the funeral Mass for Ruth Morrissey in Limerick today, she was said to be a determined woman.

Ruth Morrissey died of cervical cancer on Sunday. She was 39 years old.

Campaigners carried a Garda of Honor outside the church in Monaleen in Limerick today.

Her husband Paul Morrissey said Ruth always had dignity and a sense of humor during her illness.

Ruth Morrissey sued the Health Service Executive and two laboratories that gave her inaccurate results in 2009 and 2012 for cervical smears.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin apologized in the Dáil yesterday to Ruth Morrissey and other women affected by the cervical cancer controversy.

Paul Morrissey said that he and his daughter Libby were completely heartbroken and that he does not think they will ever recover and have lost Ruth.

Health Service Executive Chief Executive Paul Reid has indicated that he has written to Ruth Morrissey 's husband Paul Morrissey apologizing to him for what happened to her.