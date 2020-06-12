Latest news
Fulbright Awards given to five people to teach Irish in the United States

By Brian Adam
Minister of State Ciarán Cannon announced the awards for 2020-21 as part of a special online celebration today.

Five Irish people are today awarded Fulbright awards to teach Irish classes in colleges and universities across the United States of America.

Minister of State Ciarán Cannon announced the awards for 2020-21 as part of a special online celebration yesterday.

Bríd Ní Ghallachóir, Róisín Ní Chinnéide, Jane Ní Luasa, Caolán Ó Coisneacháin and Brian Ó Doibhlin are the five people who will be going down to teach Irish.

These five were among the 36 recipients of the Fulbright awards.

The awards will be an opportunity to undertake a wide range of research, cancer research, cybersecurity, human rights and much more.

“Fulbright is becoming more important now than ever,” said Minister of State Cannon in announcing the awards.

“Fulbright’s role is to lead international research and keep global communications open. Fulbright has always encouraged the brightest to work with each other. I wish this year’s awards every success in the United States ”.

Some Fulbright students will be going to the United States in September but most of them will be going out from January 2021.

Bríd Ní Ghallachóir is currently pursuing a Professional Masters in Education at University College, Cork, with a degree in International Arts. She was awarded ‘Honors of Irish’ for her work in Irish at UCC and will be taking classes and teaching Irish at Our Lady of Elms College in Massachusetts.

Róisín Ní Chinnéide is a Law and Irish student at University College Cork. She has already spent some time as an international student at the University of Montana, where Róisín taught Irish classes. She will be teaching at the Catholic University of America in Washington DC as part of the Fulbright scheme.

Jane Ní Luasa is from Guagán Barra in the Muskerry Gaeltacht and has a Bachelor of Education from Mary Immaculate College. She attended Loyola University in Chicago as part of her degree and is now teaching in Bandon Gaelscoil in Cork. Jane will be teaching at the University of Montana.

Caolán Ó Coisneacháin is also a primary school teacher currently teaching in Gaelscoil a Bhradáin Feasa, County Meath, and Scoil a Duinnighne, Swords. Caolán is a graduate of the University of Ulster who has a degree in Irish Language and Literature and will be taking classes and teaching Irish at Davidson Community College in North Carolina.

Brian Ó Doibhlin is a doctoral student studying placenames with the Northern Ireland Place Names Project at Queen’s University. He has degrees from Queen’s University, the University of Ulster and the National University of Ireland, Galway. Brian will be teaching Irish at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

The Fulbright Program was established in Ireland in 1957 and each year Irish citizens are awarded scholarships to study, research, or teach in the United States with the same opportunity for Irish Americans.

Since its inception over 2,500 people have participated in the program between Ireland and the United States.

The next round of the Fulbright competition will open on 31 August 2020 and more information can be found on the Fulbright site.

