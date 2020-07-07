Fujifilm prepares 400 terabyte cartridges, with up to 28 times more data density than today

Magnetic tapes still make sense. During the cassette era they became very popular, but today they are still used in large storage centres due to their low cost per gigabyte.

Current cartridges have a data density of about 8 gigabits per square inch, but it has now been reported that FujiFilm prepares tapes with up to 224 Gbit per square inch, which would allow reaching a limit of 400 TB per tape, as described by Block and Files, which has been able to access the company’s plans for the coming years.

Reaching the limit of 400 TB per tape

Fujifilm is one of the two largest producers of magnetic tapes today. As Anandtech points out, from 2028-2030 they would have the capacity to produce tapes with this high data density, up to 28 times higher than the current capacity.

How will they do it? According to Fujifilm, the strontium ferrite will eventually replace the barium ferrite, used in current LTO (‘Linear Tape-Open’) cartridges. It is a smaller chemical element, which would allow a higher density. Strontium ferrite has properties similar to barium, but comparatively, it would allow better performance.

In 2017, IBM along with Sony Storage Media Solutions introduced a magnetic tape with a density of 201 gigabits per square inch, to reach about 330 TB. Fujifilm’s work means a new generation in the development of these storage units.

Fujifilm claims that this 400TB is the limit for strontium ferrite and that the commitment to barium ferrite is necessary to continue evolving the data density per square inch. In comparison, mechanical hard drives today offer densities in excess of 1,000 gigabits per square inch. A big difference in performance but also with important differences in cost and use.

A practical and economical type of storage for data centres

The standard that governs these tapes is LTO Ultrium. Currently, with 12 TB of capacity, we are in LTO-8. The current road map covers up to the twelfth generation, with a capacity of 192 TB. Taking into account that they consider doubling the capacity for each new generation, Fujifilm’s work would be framed within the future LTO-13, with about 384 TB.

Source: LTO Ultrium Source: LTO Ultrium

The cost of making these next-generation tapes will be predictably higher than traditional tapes, but IBM experts explain that “the potential for high-capacity solutions makes the cost per terabyte very attractive, making this technology very practice for cold storage in the cloud”