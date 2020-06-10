MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
From Xiaomi Redmi 8 to Xiaomi Redmi 9: everything that has changed

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi used to renew its mid and low line terminals before they are one year old, and with the new Redmi 9, it has not made an exception. The phone lands approximately six later than a Redmi 8 that debuted in August 2019 and does so by positioning itself, at the expense of launching a future Redmi 9A model, at the bottom of the Chinese manufacturer’s catalogue.

We talk about a Redmi 9 of the economic line that, even so, has quite interesting characteristics, so it’s time to see what has changed in these six months. What components have improved from the Redmi 8, which can still be purchased without problems, to the current Redmi 9 that sets foot in Spain at a price of 149 and 179 euros, depending on which version is the one we want to acquire.


The phone grows in every way

Redmi 9

Less than a year it has taken Xiaomi to launch a phone significantly higher than its predecessor, although it has slimmed down the road. Now we have a Redmi 9 of more than 163 millimetres compared to the 156 millimetres of the Redmi 8, weighing 198 grams, 10 grams higher than the Redmi 8, but 9.1 millimetres thick. What do we gain from this growth? Mainly on the screen.

The new Redmi 9 bets on a 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel that exceeds the Redmi 8’s 6.22 inches not only in diagonal but also in resolution. What we now have in our hands is a panel 2,400 x 1,080 pixels FullHD +. That is, with a ratio of 20: 9 against HD + and 19: 9, which is now its ancestor. In the change of dimensions, the battery has not been affected, by the way, which respects 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge.

The new processor and a noticeably better screen in this Redmi 9

And as a new generation, renewed power, we left the Snapdragon 439 behind to enter MediaTek lands, which place the Helio G80 in front of the new Redmi 9. A more powerful and updated brain supported by the same memory equipment. So, in this Redmi 9 we will also have a basic model of 3GB / 32GB and a superior one of 4GB / 64GB, both expandable with a microSD.

Does connectivity evolve? Not in terms of 4G, which remains the same, but in terms of WiFi and Bluetooth, which take the step to be WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 in this new model. The NFC chip remains in place, like the headphone jack and infrared sensor, so we still have FM radio on the new device. The USB Type-C port and the fingerprint reader located on the back of the phone are also respected.

Double the cameras and versatility

Redmi 9

We had in the Redmi 8 a rear camera with two cameras consisting of a main 12-megapixel sensor and a secondary one, for depth readings, of 2 megapixels. But In the Redmi 9, Xiaomi has placed four rear cameras nothing more and nothing less, including in the team a macro lens and a super wide-angle and making the team much more versatile than its predecessor.

This new Redmi 9 offers us a 13-megapixel main camera with f / 2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle with f / 2.2 lens, another 5-megapixel macro camera with f / 2.4 lens and a last 2-megapixel f camera. /2.4 for depth readings. As we see, the cameras have multiplied and now we have a super wide-angle and a macro to complement the rest.

The front camera remains intact but in the back, everything is out of control: double ration of sensors with super-wide-angle and macro

As for the front, the 8-megapixel camera and f / 2.0 lens that accompanied it, and all the AI ​​introduced in the MIUI 11 layer that covers the Android 10 of this Redmi 9. A phone that becomes more powerful and versatile while, logically, raising its price a bit. The 3GB and 32GB model can be our 149 euros, 139 euros in the pre-reservation phase, and the superior model with 4GB and 64GB will cost 179 euros. We leave you with the list of features.

Redmi 8 vs Redmi 9, the technical specifications

Redmi 9
REDMI 8REDMI 9
SCREEN6.22-inch IPS / LCD
Ratio 19: 9
HD + at 1,520 x 720 pixels
Density: 270 dpi		6.53-inch IPS / LCD
20: 9 ratio
FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels
Density: 403 dpi
PROCESSORSnapdragon 439
Adreno 505 GPU		Helium G80
Mali-G52 MC2 GPU
Versions3GB / 32GB
4GB / 64GB
Micro SD		3GB / 32GB
4GB / 64GB
Micro SD
Rear cameras12 megapixels f / 1.8
2-megapixel bokeh		13-megapixel f / 2.2
8-megapixel f / 2.2 UGA
5-megapixel f / 2.4 macro
2-megapixel f / 2.4 bokeh
Frontal camera8-megapixel f / 2.08-megapixel f / 2.0
Drums5,000 mAh
18W fast charge		5,020 mAh
18W fast charge
SystemAndroid 9 Pie
MIUI		Android 10
MIUI
CONNECTIVITYDual 4G
WiFi 4
Bluetooth 4.2
Gps
USB Type-C
FM Radio
Headphone jack		Dual 4G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Gps
USB Type-C
FM Radio
Headphone jack
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT156.48 x 75.41 x 9.4 mm
188 grams		163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1 mm
198 grams
OTHERSRear fingerprint reader
P2i protection
Infrared sensor		Rear fingerprint reader
P2i protection
Infrared sensor
PRICE3GB / 32GB: 139 euros
4GB / 64GB: 169 euros		3GB / 32GB: 149 euros
4GB / 64GB: 179 euros

