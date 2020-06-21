From iOS 14 to new Macs with ARM processors: what to expect from WWDC’s Apple keynote

Here we go, there are less and fewer hours left for tomorrow’s Apple keynote, which will officially kick off WWDC 2020, the annual conference that Apple holds with the developers and that this year will be staged in a new guise due to the containment measures of the Coronavirus. Let’s see what the rumours that have emerged to date tell us.

iOS 14, the new watchOS 7 and macOS

We obviously start with the software news, which will be the highlight of the day. The presentation of the new iOS 14 is practically certain, which could change its name though. Judging from what is published by the main leakers, it should be an update that will follow the line taken with iOS 13: Apple will further improve the stability and fluidity of the OS, without distorting it. However, important news will not be missing, and from this front, some iOS 14 leaks that have proved authentic have confirmed the introduction of the widgets.

For what concern new watchOS 7Instead, Apple could finally introduce sleep monitoring, a feature long requested by users who until now have been forced to rely on third-party applications to monitor quality.

Apple will also give space to the other operating systems and from this front, we expect the presentation of iPadOs 14, tvOS 14 and especially macOS 10.16.

Are the new Macs coming?

Hardware surprises are not excluded: a few days ago Bloomberg launched the bomb indiscretion that Apple will announce the first ARM chips for the Mac at WWDC, which should debut in 2021. During these months the American company should in fact give developers all the time to optimize their apps.

Some also report that tomorrow Apple could “refresh” the iMacs, which haven’t been updated in years.