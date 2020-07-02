 sd
From Gomez’s Hamburger to the star Arturo, here are crazy names for celestial bodies

By Brian Adam
With everything that exists in the Universe, naming each of the celestial bodies that you discover is really difficult. For this reason, many times, the nomenclature of stars, planets and asteroids is a “simple” set of numbers and letters. However, something will never fail to be human: the power of imagination, which is infinite.

ArturoIt is the brightest star in the Boote constellation, the fourth brightest star in the observable night sky. The name of the celestial body is certainly curious, but derives from ancient Greek whose meaning is “the guardian of the bear”. Certainly a really curious name, but that in the midst of all those mentioned will go – almost – into the background.

Hoag object – Inside the constellation of the Serpent it is possible to observe a really strange “thing”: a rare ring-shaped galaxy measuring approximately 100,000 light-years (slightly larger than the Milky Way) and is located 600 million light-years from Earth. So it was named in honour of its discoverer, Arthur Hoag.

Gomez burger – It is an object, similar to a nebula, visible in the constellation of Sagittarius. Some think it is a protoplanetary nebula, that is, a stage immediately preceding that of a planetary nebula, while others believe that it is a protoplanetary disk that surrounds a young star, with a distance of about 900 light-years. In this model, the bright regions, or the hamburger buns, the light of the stars is formed which is reflected on the dust.

Sualocin and Rotanev – Small premise, these two names, belonging to the pair of brightest binary stars of the dolphin constellation, they are not Latin, Arab or Russian… are simply invented. At the beginning of the 19th century, Giuseppe Piazzi, head of the Astronomical Observatory of Palermo, decided to call them with the inverted Latin name of his collaborator: Niccolò Cacciatore, who became Nicolaus (Sualocin) Venator (Rotanev). Names approved even by the International Astronomical Union.

