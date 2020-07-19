Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Fresh ‘N Rebel presents the Twins True Wireless earphones from 79.99 Euros

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

Meet the 13 new emojis that will arrive on iPhone!

To join the celebration of Emoji Day, Apple has introduced 13 new emojis that will arrive on all iPhones...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A new tool seeks the boundary between the quantum and classical world

A new tool, which is based on the flow of clouds of ultra-cold atoms, promises to test the transition...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook, Google and Apple introduce new emojis

San Francisco: On the occasion of World Emoji Day, Facebook, Google and Apple have introduced new emojis to express...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Fresh 'N Rebel presents the Twins True Wireless earphones from 79.99 Euros

This month Fresh ‘n Rebel presents the Twins True Wireless earphones, which allow you to listen to music, videos, podcasts and wireless phone calls. These True Wireless earphones are small in size and are designed to fit perfectly in any ear.

They work with touch control, offer high sound quality and are available in 6 different colours. The Twins True Wireless earphones will be available for only € 79.99.

The earphones work in pairs for stereo audio but can also be used individually (Dual Master) to listen to music or make a phone call because both have a microphone. To let your hands be free, Twins work with touch control and support the use of a voice assistant. Tap the earbuds to play, pause and skip to the next song or ask Siri or Google Assistant on your phone.

As soon as you remove the Twins from the small-sized charging box, automatic pairing starts in seconds. Returning them to the charging box will automatically disconnect and stop playing your music. When the earbuds are fully charged, the charging box can still charge them 5 times and with each full charge of the earbuds, you can listen to up to 4 hours of music. This means a total of 24 hours of playback! You can charge the case wirelessly within 1 hour on a charging pad or at the same speed via USB-C. The earphones are also fully charged within an hour.

Twins are comfortable to wear and thanks to their shape they always stay in place. Twins are resistant to sweat and are therefore a valid solution for listening to music during a workout. The Twins are available in 2 different versions: with (Twins Tip) and without the silicone tip. Depending on your personal preferences, you can choose your favorite style and a perfect fit.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the Crew Dragon are about to return to Earth!

Space tech Brian Adam -
After the first rumors of a few weeks ago, we finally have precise information regarding when astronauts protagonists of the historic mission involving the...
Read more

NASA, all ready for Mars with the Perseverance rover: the countdown has started

Space tech Brian Adam -
Following several postponements, NASA has finally officially started i "preparations" for the launch of the Perseverance rover on Mars. Everything is now ready for...
Read more

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the competitors are. 2020 is the year...
Read more

Huawei Mate 40, here is the latest news on technical data, price and design

Android Brian Adam -
In June online tipsters started talking about the new Huawei Mate 40 series, continuing to search for information in every corner of the network....
Read more

Twitter hackers reveal themselves at NYT: they are young, one lives with mom

Cybersecurity Brian Adam -
The hacker attack suffered by Twitter a few days ago, which even saw access to internal systems and the publication of a scam related...
Read more

Sunday Bomb Offer: Apple Watch 5 at the lowest price on the web on Amazon

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Amazon brings with it a bomb offer on this Sunday in July. The giant by Jeff Bezos, in fact, allows you to take home...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY