Fresh ‘N Rebel presents the Twins True Wireless earphones from 79.99 Euros

This month Fresh ‘n Rebel presents the Twins True Wireless earphones, which allow you to listen to music, videos, podcasts and wireless phone calls. These True Wireless earphones are small in size and are designed to fit perfectly in any ear.

They work with touch control, offer high sound quality and are available in 6 different colours. The Twins True Wireless earphones will be available for only € 79.99.

The earphones work in pairs for stereo audio but can also be used individually (Dual Master) to listen to music or make a phone call because both have a microphone. To let your hands be free, Twins work with touch control and support the use of a voice assistant. Tap the earbuds to play, pause and skip to the next song or ask Siri or Google Assistant on your phone.

As soon as you remove the Twins from the small-sized charging box, automatic pairing starts in seconds. Returning them to the charging box will automatically disconnect and stop playing your music. When the earbuds are fully charged, the charging box can still charge them 5 times and with each full charge of the earbuds, you can listen to up to 4 hours of music. This means a total of 24 hours of playback! You can charge the case wirelessly within 1 hour on a charging pad or at the same speed via USB-C. The earphones are also fully charged within an hour.

Twins are comfortable to wear and thanks to their shape they always stay in place. Twins are resistant to sweat and are therefore a valid solution for listening to music during a workout. The Twins are available in 2 different versions: with (Twins Tip) and without the silicone tip. Depending on your personal preferences, you can choose your favorite style and a perfect fit.