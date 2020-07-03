French PM resigns

Paris: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and members of his cabinet have resigned, with immediate effect from President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the International News Agency, a brief statement issued by the French presidential palace Elsie Palace said that the French Prime Minister has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, including the cabinet, which was immediately accepted by the President. The statement did not give a reason for the resignation.

President Emmanuel Macron has nominated 55-year-old Civil Servant Jane Caustic for the new prime minister but has instructed the caretaker Prime Minister, Edward Philippe, to remain in office until a new government is formed. There is also a possibility of a cabinet reshuffle.

It should be noted that President Emmanuel Macron was furious with the defeat in the local body elections and blamed the poor performance of the cabinet for the defeat. With 21 months left in the current government, President Emmanuel Macron wants to consolidate his position.