Saturday, April 25, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

French Justice rejects Amazon’s appeal and limits its activity

By Brian Adam
5
0

Block title

Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

The non-essential industry of Belgium will return to activity from May 4 and the trade will reopen on 11

The non-essential industry of Belgium will return to activity from May 4 and the trade will reopen on 11
Read more
Smart DevicesBrian Adam - 0

iPhone 12 with 3D cameras and MacBooks with mobile chips, the new Apple

If you regularly follow the news of those from Cupertino, surely Some of these novelties that are intended to...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Italy and Spain together can help Germans become more European

"Italy and Spain together can help Germans become more European" Enrico Letta, during a summit...
Read more
Social MediaBrian Adam - 0

Samsung adds a blood pressure meter to their Galaxy Watch

When the first ones started arriving in 2012 and 2013 smartwatch from major companies like Samsung it became clear...
Read more
Smart DevicesBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi 1S, the folding electric scooter for when we go out again

As we approach 40 days of confinement by the coronavirus, it seems to us as a distant memory that...
Read more
Social MediaBrian Adam - 0

Easily calculate the distance you can walk with your children

After more than 40 days confined at home, and after too many dimes and diretes on how we can...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Germany warns its citizens that this summer they will not have holidays in Spain

Germany warns its citizens that this summer they will not have holidays in Spain A...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

France restricts sale of nicotine patches, the latest ‘miracle remedy’ against Covid-19

France restricts sale of nicotine patches, the latest 'miracle remedy' against Covid-19 Long lines in...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

French Justice rejects Amazon’s appeal and limits its activity

An Amazon truck in northern France / REUTERSAn Amazon truck in northern France
An Amazon truck in the north of France / REUTERS

The platform is obliged to assess “the professional risks inherent in the Covid-19 epidemic in all its warehouses” in the French country

The French Justice rejected this Friday the appeal of the American distribution giant Amazon and maintained limiting your activity to basic products until you present a health precaution plan, although it reduced the sanction to which it could face in case of non-compliance.

The Nanterre Court of Appeal, outside Paris, confirmed the April 14 decision against Amazon, temporarily restricting work at its six centers in France – which are closed by the company’s own decision – to receipt and the shipment of essential goods, in a list to which have been added, for example, computer and technological material.

The platform is obliged to evaluate, in coordination with staff representatives, «The professional risks inherent in the Covid-19 epidemic in all its warehouses» in Francito.

The company has suspended its activity in these facilities by its own decision since last April 15 and, after a couple of extensions, for the time being until this Saturday.

The fine that he faced in case of not respecting the opinion until the presentation of his evaluation was at first of one million euros per infraction, a figure lowered this Friday to 100,000 euros.

Amazon indicated that it will analyze the consequences of this new decision for both the company and its collaborators, clients and “numerous companies”, both small and medium-sized and micro-companies, “who have Amazon to carry out their activity.”

The Sud and Solidaires unions brought the US firm to court because they believed it was prioritizing its economic benefits over the health of its staff in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform initially indicated that their first conviction had left them “perplexed” because they had provided evidence of the security measures applied.

According to his figures, he has distributed more than 127,000 packages of disinfecting wipes, more than 27,000 liters of antiseptic gel and more than a million and a half masks, in addition to applying temperature controls and social distancing measures.

- Advertisement -

Block title

RELATED ARTICLES

Germany warns its citizens that this summer they will not have holidays in Spain

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Germany warns its citizens that this summer they will not have holidays in Spain A young woman walks in a...
Read more

Italy and Spain together can help Germans become more European

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
"Italy and Spain together can help Germans become more European" Enrico Letta, during a summit in Villa Madama, Rome, when...
Read more

The ‘Marshall plan’ would raise the EU’s shock burden against the coronavirus to 5 billion

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The 'Marshall plan' would raise the EU's shock burden against the coronavirus to 5 billion Ursula von der Leyen. President...
Read more

The non-essential industry of Belgium will return to activity from May 4 and the trade will reopen on 11

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The non-essential industry of Belgium will return to activity from May 4 and the trade will reopen on 11 The...
Read more

France restricts sale of nicotine patches, the latest ‘miracle remedy’ against Covid-19

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
France restricts sale of nicotine patches, the latest 'miracle remedy' against Covid-19 Long lines in Paris to enter a supermarket....
Read more

A million new poor people in Italy due to the pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
A million new poor people in Italy due to the pandemic The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, which can...
Read more

Block title

Social MediaBrian Adam - 0

The Movistar + ‘app’ is already compatible with Chromecast: how to share content

It is one of the demands that users have requested the most from Movistar + for some years now,...
Read more
Smart Devices

The iPhone 9 may not come alone: ​​it will have a larger model

Brian Adam - 0
Apple should have already presented its new iPhone SE 2 (Although everyone already assumes that they will be called iPhone 9) to put them...
Read more
Smart Devices

Xiaomi 1S, the folding electric scooter for when we go out again

Brian Adam - 0
As we approach 40 days of confinement by the coronavirus, it seems to us as a distant memory that of walking through the streets...
Read more
Social Media

Samsung adds a blood pressure meter to their Galaxy Watch

Brian Adam - 0
When the first ones started arriving in 2012 and 2013 smartwatch from major companies like Samsung it became clear that His main concern would...
Read more
Corona Virus

French Justice rejects Amazon’s appeal and limits its activity

Brian Adam - 0
French Justice rejects Amazon's appeal and limits its activity An Amazon truck in the north of France / REUTERS The platform...
Read more

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Popular

Tech Advisor May 2020 Digital Edition

Brian Adam - 0
This month Inside this month’s edition we review Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro range. You can find...

Sport-by-sport look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Adam - 0
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a huge impact on the sporting schedule as some of 2020’s biggest events come into view. A range of...
IPhone SE 2 may not come alone: ​​Apple works on a new iPad Mini

IPhone SE 2 may not come alone: ​​Apple works on a new iPad Mini

Brian Adam - 0
The iPad Mini has gone through several phases within the Apple universe. From an indisputable initial success, back in 2012, which spanned four generations...

© Intallaght By Lunar Media Ltd.