- Advertisement -

French Justice rejects Amazon’s appeal and limits its activity An Amazon truck in the north of France / REUTERS The platform is obliged to assess “the professional risks inherent in the Covid-19 epidemic in all its warehouses” in the French country

The French Justice rejected this Friday the appeal of the American distribution giant Amazon and maintained limiting your activity to basic products until you present a health precaution plan, although it reduced the sanction to which it could face in case of non-compliance.

The Nanterre Court of Appeal, outside Paris, confirmed the April 14 decision against Amazon, temporarily restricting work at its six centers in France – which are closed by the company’s own decision – to receipt and the shipment of essential goods, in a list to which have been added, for example, computer and technological material.

The platform is obliged to evaluate, in coordination with staff representatives, «The professional risks inherent in the Covid-19 epidemic in all its warehouses» in Francito.

The company has suspended its activity in these facilities by its own decision since last April 15 and, after a couple of extensions, for the time being until this Saturday.

The fine that he faced in case of not respecting the opinion until the presentation of his evaluation was at first of one million euros per infraction, a figure lowered this Friday to 100,000 euros.

Amazon indicated that it will analyze the consequences of this new decision for both the company and its collaborators, clients and “numerous companies”, both small and medium-sized and micro-companies, “who have Amazon to carry out their activity.”

The Sud and Solidaires unions brought the US firm to court because they believed it was prioritizing its economic benefits over the health of its staff in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform initially indicated that their first conviction had left them “perplexed” because they had provided evidence of the security measures applied.

According to his figures, he has distributed more than 127,000 packages of disinfecting wipes, more than 27,000 liters of antiseptic gel and more than a million and a half masks, in addition to applying temperature controls and social distancing measures.