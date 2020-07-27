Freedom McHugh has announced that she has left the Green Party.

Saoirse McHugh is from Achill, Co. Mayo and was a candidate in this year’s European and General Election elections in February for the Green Party.

McHugh said the current Coalition Government would do a lot of damage to the environment by linking it to outdated social policies.

Saoirse McHugh was one of those who voted against the party forming a coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

On Twitter Saoirse McHugh said she would continue to work to achieve climate justice but said the Green Party no longer gave her a ” vehicle ” to do so.