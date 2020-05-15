Free online course will teach companies how to sell online in COVID-19 times

The webinar will be held this Thursday, May 21 at 8:00 p. m. and seeks to give tools to businesses so they can go digital.

By Summa Magazine

The pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, has caused many of the businesses to have to reinvent themselves to stay in the market.

Many of these new processes involve the digitization of companies, which for some represents a challenge, since they are not used to depending on digital platforms to get ahead with the business, or perhaps they feel confused by the maze of advertising channels. digital.

However, online sales have endless opportunities that companies can take advantage of while increasing sales, while also lowering their operating costs.

To achieve this, you only need to get advice from the right people. In this sense, a free online course will be held next Thursday, May 21, which aims to teach entrepreneurs how to start their digitization process, the steps to follow and methods that ensure success.

The course will be taught by Trilce Jirón Garro, founder of the Interdepartmental Marketing agency TBS Marketing, in alliance with the online sales platform Oliba Pay, and will start at 8:00 p. m. In this webinar, the importance of being introspective, knowing the tools available to promote the business and helping each company to become a self-manager of their own campaigns will be discussed.

“Our vision is that every entrepreneur knows how networks work in a simple way, so that they can be managers of their own campaigns without confusion, and much more importantly so that they do not mess with hare when contracting services that do it for them. . For TBS and Oliba, the main goal is for the businessman to know what he has in his favor in networks, and how to use it, "added Jirón.

In addition, the course aims to explore the importance of social networks in this process, such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Web and how advertising must be created in each of them to ensure a ROI, or return on investment.

On the other hand, participants will be able to discover Oliba Pay, one of the basic tools for selling online, and in which it can be sold by catalog through the web.

Likewise, those who participate will be able to learn about statistics, graphics for online sale, free graphic design portals (such as CANVA), the sizes required for photos and PNG formats. Also about videos for stories through Mojo and what customer service should be like through digital platforms.

Finally there will be a space for questions with the expert. To learn more about the webinar and where to register at: https://bit.ly/3g1Vf5o or https://bit.ly/2Z6zafW