Friday, May 15, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Free online course will teach companies how to sell online in COVID-19 times

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects. By Summa Magazine The...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to hide WhatsApp conversations instead of deleting them

We tell you how you can make hidden WhatsApp conversations instead of eliminating them, a hack that you can...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The webinar will be held this Thursday, May 21 at 8:00 p. m. and seeks to give tools to businesses so they can go digital.

By Summa Magazine

The pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, has caused many of the businesses to have to reinvent themselves to stay in the market.

Many of these new processes involve the digitization of companies, which for some represents a challenge, since they are not used to depending on digital platforms to get ahead with the business, or perhaps they feel confused by the maze of advertising channels. digital.

However, online sales have endless opportunities that companies can take advantage of while increasing sales, while also lowering their operating costs.

To achieve this, you only need to get advice from the right people. In this sense, a free online course will be held next Thursday, May 21, which aims to teach entrepreneurs how to start their digitization process, the steps to follow and methods that ensure success.

The course will be taught by Trilce Jirón Garro, founder of the Interdepartmental Marketing agency TBS Marketing, in alliance with the online sales platform Oliba Pay, and will start at 8:00 p. m. In this webinar, the importance of being introspective, knowing the tools available to promote the business and helping each company to become a self-manager of their own campaigns will be discussed.

“Our vision is that every entrepreneur knows how networks work in a simple way, so that they can be managers of their own campaigns without confusion, and much more importantly so that they do not mess with hare when contracting services that do it for them. . For TBS and Oliba, the main goal is for the businessman to know what he has in his favor in networks, and how to use it, "added Jirón.

In addition, the course aims to explore the importance of social networks in this process, such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Web and how advertising must be created in each of them to ensure a ROI, or return on investment.

On the other hand, participants will be able to discover Oliba Pay, one of the basic tools for selling online, and in which it can be sold by catalog through the web.

Likewise, those who participate will be able to learn about statistics, graphics for online sale, free graphic design portals (such as CANVA), the sizes required for photos and PNG formats. Also about videos for stories through Mojo and what customer service should be like through digital platforms.

Finally there will be a space for questions with the expert. To learn more about the webinar and where to register at: https://bit.ly/3g1Vf5o or https://bit.ly/2Z6zafW

More Articles Like This

Guatemala: Actions seek to improve infrastructure, equipment and processes of the Port System

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Puerto Quetzal was the main port for the imPor Summa Magazine As part of the proposal that AGEXPORT submitted to the 2020 government authorities to...
Read more

Remote work accelerates the digital transformation of Latin American companies

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Almost half of office workers worldwide work from home, almost 10 times more than before COVID-19. Half will likely continue to do so once...
Read more

COVID-19 divided people's purchasing behavior

Economy Brian Adam - 0
As the crisis passes, 62% of consumers are cautious, saying they are more likely to buy from companies they feel are doing good for...
Read more

European Commission threatens court over State under water

Humans of Tallaght Brian Adam - 0
The European Commission has threatened to bring the State here to court for water quality. The Commission says Ireland has a high level of uptake...
Read more

They are the most likely perpetrators of serious crimes

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Men are more likely to be responsible for serious crimes. This is in line with the latest CSO figures. The figures for 2018 state that men...
Read more

Covid-19 could have killed 600+ dead in the North

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The latest figures show that Covid-19 could now lead to over 600 deaths in the North. That's according to the Northern Ireland Research and Statistics...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Free online course will teach companies how to sell online in COVID-19 times

The webinar will be held this Thursday, May 21 at 8:00 p. m. and seeks to give tools to...
Read more
Economy

Guatemala: Actions seek to improve infrastructure, equipment and processes of the Port System

Brian Adam - 0
Puerto Quetzal was the main port for the imPor Summa Magazine As part of the proposal that AGEXPORT submitted to the 2020 government authorities to...
Read more
Techology

Conflicts between applications? How to make a clean boot of Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
At a given moment and without knowing why, one day we may begin to detect strange behavior on our computer, we may see an...
Read more
Corona Virus

Remote work accelerates the digital transformation of Latin American companies

Brian Adam - 0
Almost half of office workers worldwide work from home, almost 10 times more than before COVID-19. Half will likely continue to do so once...
Read more
Economy

COVID-19 divided people's purchasing behavior

Brian Adam - 0
As the crisis passes, 62% of consumers are cautious, saying they are more likely to buy from companies they feel are doing good for...
Read more
Networks

Facebook will join Spain and the United Kingdom with fiber by the longest route

Brian Adam - 0
The submarine cable map of the Internet shows us how the planet is increasingly connected to each other. This is key for a connected...
Read more
Humans of Tallaght

European Commission threatens court over State under water

Brian Adam - 0
The European Commission has threatened to bring the State here to court for water quality. The Commission says Ireland has a high level of uptake...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY