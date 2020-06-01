Franco-German engine deflects something to the EU the coronavirus lane

The Franco-German engine purrs again, but it may not be enough to prevent an accident from the European Union. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday proposed a € 500 billion fund to help states affected by the pandemic. His plan is a good response to the challenges facing the region and would prevent a new crisis in the euro zone, should it ever arise.

Germany and France have a very bumpy recent history of fighting crises. In 2010, Merkel and then-French leader Nicolas Sarkozy agreed that the rescued countries should restructure their debt, exacerbating market tremors.

After the pro-EU Macron came to power in 2017, Berlin and Paris failed to agree on reforms to put the eurozone on a sustainable path. His latest proposal is an improvement over the past.

Merkel and Macron want the fund to issue debt, backed by the European Union, and make donations directly to the worst affected countries. These will be returned by the contributions of the Member States to the EU budget for many years. That means aid will not immediately add to loans from indebted countries like Italy or Spain, easing fears of a debt crisis.

The fund also alleviates pressure on the European Central Bank, which has had to launch a € 750bn bond purchase program to calm markets, but has been potentially handcuffed by a ruling by the German constitutional court that it forces justify your generosity.

But the plan is not perfect. Combined with an existing one to use the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue fund to provide cheap loans, and an unemployment plan, the total potential stimulus would reach 1 trillion euros. However, the European Parliament had proposed a much larger fund of 2 trillion.

And Franco-German unity may not be enough. The plan has already been criticized by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and it will face opposition from states like the Netherlands and Sweden. This makes it likely that the fund will be reduced or adjusted to rebalance aid, to the detriment of weaker states. And harsh conditions may be imposed.

Either way, talks about the next European Union budget will become even more grumpy. So far, investors are optimistic and have lowered the yield on Italian bonds. But the more jubilant the markets are, the less pressure there will be on countries to reach a courageous deal.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are yours. The translation of Carlos Gómez Downis the responsibility of Five days

