Latest news
Updated:

Franco-German engine deflects something to the EU the coronavirus lane

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

5 super WhatsApp tips that maybe you did not know

5 super WhatsApp tips. Photo: Writing WhatsApp It allows you to communicate instantly with friends and colleagues, it is surely...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Redmi Display 1A official: a PC monitor under 80 euros per exchange

The "hot week" of Xiaomi / Redmi, which also saw the announcement of several devices concerning our country, is...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

MediaWorld, Xiaomi Redmi 8 with 5000 mAh on offer at the lowest price

After describing the discount on the HP gaming notebook with GTX 1650 video card, let's go back to dealing...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

Maneater, analysis. The killer shark crying out for revenge

We analyzed Maneater's sandbox game for PC, which stood out at E3 a couple of years ago. Many of us...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Apple prepares news on the screens of the iPad Pro and MacBook

Apple is always working to offer new products that optimize both the use by users and the cost of...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Franco-German engine purrs again, but it may not be enough to prevent an accident from the European Union. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday proposed a € 500 billion fund to help states affected by the pandemic. His plan is a good response to the challenges facing the region and would prevent a new crisis in the euro zone, should it ever arise.

Germany and France have a very bumpy recent history of fighting crises. In 2010, Merkel and then-French leader Nicolas Sarkozy agreed that the rescued countries should restructure their debt, exacerbating market tremors.

After the pro-EU Macron came to power in 2017, Berlin and Paris failed to agree on reforms to put the eurozone on a sustainable path. His latest proposal is an improvement over the past.

Merkel and Macron want the fund to issue debt, backed by the European Union, and make donations directly to the worst affected countries. These will be returned by the contributions of the Member States to the EU budget for many years. That means aid will not immediately add to loans from indebted countries like Italy or Spain, easing fears of a debt crisis.

The fund also alleviates pressure on the European Central Bank, which has had to launch a € 750bn bond purchase program to calm markets, but has been potentially handcuffed by a ruling by the German constitutional court that it forces justify your generosity.

But the plan is not perfect. Combined with an existing one to use the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue fund to provide cheap loans, and an unemployment plan, the total potential stimulus would reach 1 trillion euros. However, the European Parliament had proposed a much larger fund of 2 trillion.

And Franco-German unity may not be enough. The plan has already been criticized by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and it will face opposition from states like the Netherlands and Sweden. This makes it likely that the fund will be reduced or adjusted to rebalance aid, to the detriment of weaker states. And harsh conditions may be imposed.

Either way, talks about the next European Union budget will become even more grumpy. So far, investors are optimistic and have lowered the yield on Italian bonds. But the more jubilant the markets are, the less pressure there will be on countries to reach a courageous deal.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are yours. The translation of Carlos Gómez Downis the responsibility of Five days

>

 

More Articles Like This

The new TikTok boss will have to make his way to Washington

Latest news Brian Adam -
Kevin Mayer will have to learn some new moves if he wants to succeed as the new CEO of China's TikTok. The outgoing...
Read more

Quarantines and tourism: the new squaring of the circle for Spain

Latest news Brian Adam -
The decision taken by the Government to impose a 14-day quarantine on all those who come to Spanish territory (whether they are nationals...
Read more

Lufthansa bailout is a first-rate trip for taxpayers

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Deutsche Lufthansa bailout will provide German taxpayers with a first-class trip. The battered flag carrier will receive a € 9 billion package...
Read more

The Covid-19 will hurt the pockets of soccer stars

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
European football looks at Germany with envy. The Premier or LaLiga want to imitate the Bundesliga and restart the competition. This would help...
Read more

Regulators owe banks a favor after pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Regulators' anger is drawing away from banks. Large lenders spent the last decade atoning for the 2008 crisis. The collapse induced by Covid-19...
Read more

Travel lacks a long way to catch up

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
It has never been truer that the journey is the destination. Travel has shown resistance after previous crises, suggesting that once a vaccine,...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Franco-German engine deflects something to the EU the coronavirus lane

The Franco-German engine purrs again, but it may not be enough to prevent an accident from the European...
Read more
Latest news

The new TikTok boss will have to make his way to Washington

Brian Adam -
Kevin Mayer will have to learn some new moves if he wants to succeed as the new CEO of China's TikTok. The outgoing...
Read more
Entertainment

Premiere series and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June 2020

Brian Adam -
If we had to make a ranking of the platforms that debut most every month, of course Amazon Prime Video would not be...
Read more
Latest news

Quarantines and tourism: the new squaring of the circle for Spain

Brian Adam -
The decision taken by the Government to impose a 14-day quarantine on all those who come to Spanish territory (whether they are nationals...
Read more
Latest news

Lufthansa bailout is a first-rate trip for taxpayers

Brian Adam -
The Deutsche Lufthansa bailout will provide German taxpayers with a first-class trip. The battered flag carrier will receive a € 9 billion package...
Read more
Entertainment

New movies and series coming to Netflix in June 2020

Brian Adam -
Netflix faces June as the first of the months in which, its users, partially return to normal after the March confinements, April and...
Read more
Corona Virus

The Covid-19 will hurt the pockets of soccer stars

Brian Adam -
European football looks at Germany with envy. The Premier or LaLiga want to imitate the Bundesliga and restart the competition. This would help...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY