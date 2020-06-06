MobileAndroidTech News
Francesco Facchinetti freewheeling on Stonex One: what didn’t work?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Francesco Facchinetti freewheeling on Stonex One: what didn't work?

Stonex One was probably one of the most talked about smartphone projects in recent years regarding our country. Launched in 2015, five years ago now, the device was not exactly well received by enthusiasts, mainly because of a marketing strategy that made people discuss.

In fact, according to many, the project focused a little too much on very high “marketing promises”, so much so that the expectations of some fans skyrocketed. In particular, the choice of Francesco Facchinetti as “image man”, which featured in some “Steve Jobs” videos, attracted the attention of several people. Do you think all technology portals were talking about it at the time, including us at Everyeye Tech.

Anyhow, the end of the Stonex One project we know it, so much so that in 2019 some of its hashtag editions have reappeared in UAE. In short, the history of the “Italian” smartphone is now known, but now we also have statements about the project coming from Francesco Facchinetti, who after 5 years from the launch of the smartphone decided to talk about it freewheeling in a direct broadcast on the day of 4 May 2020 on the Twitch creatortalks channel, which also saw the participation of Gianluigi Ballarani and BallaWhiteBeard (you can see it through the player below).

We advise you to take a look at the complete replica for more information, but we report some interesting declarations made by Facchinetti starting from the minute 39:00: “(Referring to Stonex, editor’s note) It was an incredible case history. (…) perhaps one of the first times I found myself unprepared to something, because I usually try to be prepared. (…) I remember: I was here with my cousin and I say: ‘oh well, I want to create a character that goes outside of me, because I can be traced back to a thousand other things’.

So, I take a blue jacket (…), a shirt that can be traced back to ‘seriousness’, but which has at least a little color. After that, I always went around with these glasses that belonged to a friend of mine, which were round glasses with a kind of attachment (…), I had them transparent and I said: ‘oh well, I wear them’. (…) Then there was a beautiful day and I said: ‘I put myself on the lawn’. (…) I didn’t think about Steve Jobs, but I probably unconsciously did it“.

In short, this first anecdote is already very interesting, as it explains how the iconic video was born, which everyone now knows, in which the Stonex One project is presented. But it did not end there, as Facchinetti continues: “I try to do the famous three phases of the startup: (…) the need, the rule of engagement and storytelling. The need was to create a technological product that (…) had the ‘flavor’ of our country, the rule of engagement was low-cost high-end technology and storytelling was (…) ‘as never before can we do it in Italy? ‘ In short, this was the concept. A very broad concept, a concept in which everything and nothing could fit.

We publish this thing, disaster. The next day I was on Corriere, Repubblica (…). A single video made by my cousin Stefano on a lawn. (…) What happened? In that moment, first alarm bell“.

Put simply, Facchinetti said the project was a little too successful, more than he expected, which prompted him to go much faster than he was doing previously. “I call what was my ‘partner in law’ in this situation, Davide, and I say: (…) ‘there are already people here who say they want this phone‘. Only that I had thought of doing a nine-month storytelling “.

Essentially, according to Facchinetti, one of the problems was the “haste”, given that according to him the success of the public led to a certain “acceleration” of the project. “We had already designed what the various assemblers were, the assemblers are in China. (…) It is not that suddenly we were the proponents of assembling things in China. (…) We wanted to choose all that were the most ‘visual’ parts of the Stonex project. We condensed everything and, in search of what the assembler was, we chose (…) what was, let’s say, the fastest. (…) We thought that those who respond faster are the most interested in the project. (…) Error. (…) In fact, the one who answers you faster is the one who has no ***. (…) A company in China that has no *** or something to do … There is something wrong“.

Obviously, we have only reported some passages of the live streaming. We recommend, however, to watch the full video, in order to give you more complete ideas on what Facchinetti has declared. Among other interesting information, the anecdote relating to the game “Catch the mole” (with many people who managed to complete it) and the constant desire to “do more”, which led to 150,000 preorders (that’s why the choice of make various editions with different hashtags). Finally, the biggest twist, the failure of the company that assembled the smartphone, which left Stonex without too many possibilities. There were also other very interesting details, such as the cost of manufacturing the smartphone. In short, Facchinetti has really gone on a freewheel on the subject.

