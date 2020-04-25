- Advertisement -

France restricts sale of nicotine patches, the latest ‘miracle remedy’ against Covid-19 Long lines in Paris to enter a supermarket. / REUTERS The objective is to prevent the danger of excessive consumption or misuse

Nicotine patches, gum and lozenges. The French government has just restricted its sale to prevent thousands of French people from rushing to their pharmacies in search of the latest “miracle remedy” against Covid-19. A study by the Pasteur Institute shuffles the hypothesis that nicotine could protect against the coronavirus, but smoking, warns the Minister of Health, “kills 70,000 French every year”, so now is not the time to start smoking.

Until May 11, the date on which the progressive de-escalation of confinement will begin in France, the sale in pharmacies of these products will be limited “to the number of boxes necessary for the treatment of one month”, according to a decree published this Friday in the Official Gazette. Its internet marketing has also been suspended. The objective, according to the official bulletin itself, is to prevent the danger of excessive consumption or misuse “linked to the mediation of a possible protective action of nicotine against Covid-19”. It also seeks to guarantee its supply to people who are quitting smoking.

The patches, the health authorities recall, can be dangerous for non-smokers “because there are numerous side effects: vomiting, dizziness and addictions,” recalled the general director of Health, Jérôme Salomon. The Pasteur Institute and the Parisian hospital la Pité-Salpetrière are going to launch a clinical study that will administer nicotine patches to healthcare personnel when they discover that Covid-19, despite what one might think, has very little incidence among smokers. The researchers’ hypothesis, to be tested by the trial, is that nicotine and the virus “compete” for the same receptors, the gateway to cells.