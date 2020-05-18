France and Germany propose a half trillion euro fund to lift Europe out of recession

This revival plan would add to the first common European response to the new coronavirus crisis.

– A "constructive" proposal –

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called the recovery fund proposal for the European Union (EU) presented by France and Germany “constructive”.

The proposal "recognizes the scope and magnitude of the economic challenge facing Europe," Von der Leyen said in a statement, highlighting the central role of the future multi-annual European budget.

The European Commission plans to present its proposal on May 27 to remove the European economy from the deep recession foreseen in 2020 by the crisis of the new coronavirus.

The head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, also received "positively" the proposal, which he described as "the first step in the right direction", in a message published on Twitter.

Instead, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz warned in a tweet that the European Union's support to member countries struggling with the coronavirus pandemic should be "loans, not grants."

Kurz said he discussed the issue with the leaders of Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden, countries that could also oppose the Franco-German proposal.

The plan gave a boost to the European stock markets, which closed on Monday with strong rises, and caused an improvement in the differential of the rate that is required of Italian ten-year debt, which closed at its lowest in more than a month – to 1.67% compared to 1.86% on Friday, as this country could be one of the first beneficiaries of the mechanism.