Health authorities announced this afternoon that four others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are sixteen new cases.

This means that 1,714 people have died of the disease in the Republic of Ireland since the outbreak and 25,357 people are infected.

Earlier, it was confirmed that no one else was recorded as dying from Covid-19 in the North since yesterday. It was said that there is one new case of the disease.

Covid-19 in the north has 543 deaths and 4,863 people are infected.