Four others Covid-19 died, 57 new cases confirmed

At least 2,114 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,608 people south of the border and 506 north of it

The Department of Health has announced the deaths of four others who had Covid-19 and 57 new cases confirmed.

At least 2,114 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,608 people south of the border and 506 north of it.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier this afternoon that another person affected by the disease had died and 25 new cases of the disease were confirmed.

There have been 57,052 tests for the disease in the North. More than 310,000 tests have been done in the south.

29,209 cases of Covid-19 disease have been diagnosed so far in Ireland, 24,639 cases south of the border and 4,570 cases north.

But according to the latest information released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), the number of deaths in the north is well over 505.

There were 664 deaths caused by Covid-19 on record at NISRA by 15 May. The Department of Health reported 472 deaths for the same period, making the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the North potentially almost 30% higher than the official figures suggest.

According to the latest NISRA figures half of Covid-19 deaths occurred in care centers.

The Department of Health in the North announces deaths in hospitals and records only cases confirmed by Covid-19. NISRA takes into account all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned as causing death on a death certificate.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, relating to the 24,451 cases that were confirmed by midnight on Friday:

43% of cases were male and 57% female

The median age of patients was 48 years

3,222 people were hospitalized, 13%

Of these, 394 were admitted to an ICU, or Intensive Care Unit

Health workers accounted for 7,819 cases, or 32%

Dublin had the highest number of cases with 11,873 cases, or 48%, Cork was second, with 1,428 cases, or 6%, and Kildare was third with 1,392 cases, or 6%

There were 458 cases in county Galway (1.9%), 308 in county Kerry (1.3%), 478 cases in Donegal (1.9%), 151 cases in Waterford (0.6%), 797 cases which were in county Meath (3.2%) and Mayo had 568 cases

Dissemination in the community accounted for 59% of cases, close contact with another patient 38% and travel abroad accounted for 3%.

51 patients with Covid-19 were in the intensive care units this morning and a further 16 patients in ICU were considered Covid-19. The hospitals comprised 303 patients with Covid-19 and a further 158 patients considered to be Covid-19.

For the sixth consecutive day no increase was announced in the number of confirmed cases in Kerry –308. For the third day in a row no increase in certified cases was announced for Donegal.