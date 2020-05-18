Four more Covid-19 fatalities, the lowest number of deaths announced on any day since March 26

At least 2,029 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,547 people south of the border and 482 north of it

The Department of Health has announced the deaths of four others who had Covid-19, the lowest number of deaths announced on any day since 26 March.

Two of the four died at the weekend and the other two died in April.

Earlier this afternoon, six other people with Covid-19 had died.

At least 2,029 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,547 people south of the border and 482 north of it.

88 new cases of the disease confirmed by the Department of Health in the south this afternoon, bringing to date 28,601 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland, 24,200 cases south of the border and 4,401 cases in the north.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, said this afternoon that he was concerned that a new survey shows that 46% of the public think we have suffered the worst of the pandemic.

But Holohan said he was optimistic the disease could be prevented and the release of the lock-up restrictions began today.

He was optimistic that the second phase of the government's abolition plan could begin within three weeks based on how the vast majority of the Irish people have complied with the public health advice to date.

Dr Holohan said it would be at least a week before we could see what footprint the decision to begin to remove restrictions on the spread of the disease and the number of new cases would leave.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will not have any media briefing tomorrow as the Chief Medical Officer will appear before the new Dáil committee set up to examine how the pandemic has been handled to date.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 963 of the 1,547 people who died from the disease to date in the south, or 63%, were involved in a care center. 843 of these cases, or 55%, involved nursing homes.

This means that almost two out of every three people who died since the outbreak were from a nursing home or other care center.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that the "pride" of the global effort to deal with Covid-19 should be abandoned who has "put the world in disrepair".

“The Covid-19 should be an eye-opener. It's time to get out of pride. We have seen some solidarity but there has been little agreement when dealing with the Covid-19. Different countries had different strategies, sometimes these were strategies that worked against each other and we all pay dearly for that.

"Many countries have ignored the World Health Organization's recommendations and as a result, the virus has spread around the world."

Guterres said Covid-19 was now spreading in the southern hemisphere and would "wreak havoc" in those countries.

The Secretary General said yes to create a fairer and more sustainable economic system and that this was an opportunity to "rebuild in another way better".

"Rather than going back to systems that were not viable, we must seize the opportunity to create an inclusive and equal future in which clean energy is used, with better protection for people and universal healthcare."

“We can do that, but will we do it? If we do not cooperate with the pandemic, we will fail, ”said Antonio Guterres.

Pubs, cafes, restaurants and hairdressers are reopening today in Italy, one of the worst affected by the coronary virus, but strict rules of social segregation apply.

Most of Spain is embarking on the second phase of decriminalization and millions of the public are allowed to meet in groups of no more than ten and have a drink or meal at tables outside in a cafe or café. in a restaurant.