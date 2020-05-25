Four Gaeltacht students win journalism prizes

Prizes were awarded in a national journalism competition. Four students from the Munster Gaeltacht and one from a Gaelcholáiste in Munster

Five students from Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools have won prizes in the national journalism competitions of NewsBrands Ireland Press Pass.

The five, who attend schools in Munster, received prizes in various categories – feature articles, news, sports and photo journalism.

Méabh Ní Chonaill from Coláiste Ghobnatan in Baile Mhic Íre won first prize in the 'feature sections' category of his story 'The Art Form Worth Retaining', a piece about the works songs. That article was published Irish Times today.

Michael Holden from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne took second place in the same category. In his article, entitled 'Hanging onto the Yardarm: The journey of a lifetime', Michael described his time on board the tall ship HMS Pelican of London.

In the 'news' category Kaylin Ní Ghealbhái from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne came third and won a prize for a story she wrote about the Wreckers in Dingle.

Another pupil from Community School Cork, Mahdi Ní Chonmhaoile, came second in the sports section with his piece 'Cloudy With a Chance of Pooh Bears' which told the story of Japanese glacier Yuzuru Hanyu.

In the photo journalism section, Cian Ó Grifín from Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in Tralee took home the prize for second place for his picture of a farmer on a tractor.

Ella Kennedy, a student from Mount Sackville in Chapelizod in Dublin, took home the top national prize.

The work of all the winners can be seen here.