Found the wreck of a German submarine dating back to the Second World War

By Brian Adam
Found the wreck of a German submarine dating back to the Second World War

In April 2018, the Sea War Museum Jutland found the wreck of theGerman U-boat U-3523, sunk by depth bombs from a British B24 plane on May 6, 1945. The day before, German forces in Denmark, northwest Germany and the Netherlands had surrendered and the U-boat was not on patrol, but probably in the escape.

With its technology, these XXI U-boat they could have revolutionized the underwater war if enough boats had been completed in due course. In fact, 118 vehicles were built, but only two entered active service. Type XXI was the first real submarine capable of sailing for a long period of time, with a ray that would allow him to sail nonstop to South America.

The U-3523 appeared on the screen during a scan of the seabed north of Skagen. The entire front of the submarine is buried in the seabed, while the stern is standing 20 meters above the bottom. The wreck lies 123 meters below the water, making it very difficult to access it. U-3523 was thought to have sunk in the waters north-east of Skagen, but the old location was highly imperfect. The U-3523 is in fact about 16 kilometres west of its original position, which was then reported by the British bomber.

The Sea War Museum Jutland has so far found, recorded and measured about 450 wrecks in the North Sea and Skagerrak. So far the museum has found the wreckage of 12 submarines, 3 of which are British and 9 German. After the Second World War, Britain, the United States, France and the Soviet Union took over a number of German type XXI U-boats and used them for several years. The bottom of the sea is home to this and other wrecks: such as the corpse of the USS Nevada and the Hiei, the first Japanese warship sunk by the Americans during the Second World War.

