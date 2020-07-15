Found a Sun-like star that rotates faster than all those in the Milky Way

A sun-like star was found called LAMOST J040643.69 + 542347.8, which rotates at least 250 times faster than our star. Of course, we know there are other celestial bodies that can spin even faster, like pulsars, but they are thousands of times smaller than stars like this.

LAMOST J040643.69 + 542347.8, in fact, is beyond 100 km / s faster than any known star in our Milky Way. Similar faster stars were found, but are located within the Large Magellanic Cloud. There is a limit to the speed at which a normal star can turn without destroying itself, and these objects approach it dangerously.

Neutron stars, including pulsars, they can go much faster because their extreme density creates a magnetic field that can keep them together. J040643 has a mass about 20 times that of the Sun and, in addition to spinning very fast, it is moving very quickly through our galaxy.

It is, in fact, a so-called “fugitive star”, since it was kicked out of its system, most likely due to a supernova. It may have been the explosion that created this speed and spin. However, it is still not possible to make new hypotheses since the telescopes have not yet observed the star.

We hope new information will be discovered about this record-breaking celestial body.