Found a new planet the size of Neptune 32 light years from Earth

Thanks to NASA’s TESS data and the Spitzer space telescope, the researchers recently discovered AU Microscopii b or AU Mic b, a planet the size of Neptune that completes an orbit around its star every approximately seven days. No possibility of habitability: the star is sadly known for emitting very powerful flares.

Despite this, astronomers have already found several key metrics in the system to better understand planetary formation in general, says study co-author Bryson Cale. The newly discovered planet is surrounded by a vast disc of debris where groups of moving dust were found.

The star and its planet are located about 32 light-years from Earth, which makes them relatively close to our planet. AU Mic b orbits its star every 8.5 Earth days and is approx 58 times the earth’s mass. Finding this world was difficult because of the star’s activity, and because of the sunspots, the dark regions of the star produce flashes on the star that can look like planets. The team, therefore, had to carefully remove the effects of flares from the TESS data after the spaceship observed AU Mic in July and August 2018.

During that time, TESS observed a potential planet in transit but needed at least one other transit to confirm the veracity of the signal. Spitzer subsequently confirmed two more transits in 2019, making the planetary discovery official. There may be other planets around the star. So TESS and the other observers will continue to observe the system to see what could be there.